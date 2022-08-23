ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamou man arrested for identify theft of 82-year-old

By Seth Linscombe
 5 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) – A Mamou man was arrested for identity theft after stealing documents from an 82-year-old man and using them to withdraw money from bank accounts.

According to Opelousas Police (OPD) , the department was contacted on August 19 regarding suspicious activity in the savings account of an 82-year-old elderly citizen. OPD investigators discovered that approximately $13,000 had been withdrawn from the victim’s savings account. Investigators found that the withdrawals occurred at banks in Ville Platte, Alexandria and approximately $1,500 at the Opelousas bank.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for account information and videos from the Opelousas bank. While waiting for the warrant to be approved, the investigators were informed that the suspect was at the Opelousas bank attempting to withdraw an additional $2,000.

Suspect in early morning shooting wanted by Jennings Police

Officers arrived at the bank and detained the suspect. Investigators arrived with the search wrrant and found evidence from the scene.

Jason Shillow, 62 of Mamou was arrested and transported to the Opelousas Police Department. Shillow was interviewed and admitted to most of the thefts. It was also discovered that Shillow was a neighbor of the victim and was in possession of some of the victim’s identification documents. Shillow also admitted to using the documents, to pose as the victim, to withdraw the money.

Shillow was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • Identity theft
  • Exploitation of the Infirmed
  • Theft ($1,500)
  • Attempted Theft ($2,000)

Investigators contacted the other police departments where the thefts occurred, alerted them of the investigation and offered their assistance.

