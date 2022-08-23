Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
3 Injured in shooting at an Upstate bar, deputies say
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said three people were injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said that on Sunday at around 2:34 a.m., they responded to the Tumeby's Tap Room on Old Georgia Highway. The deputies said when they arrived,...
WYFF4.com
Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
WYFF4.com
Crews called to fire in Cherokee County
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Crews were called to a fire in Cherokee County Sunday morning. Gaffney fire told us the fire is near Stage Coach Road and Edgewater Drive in Gaffney. No other details have been released. Stay with WYFF 4 for updates.
WYFF4.com
Man burns front door of Asheville church, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after police say he burned the front door of a church. Asheville police say Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property, police said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash reported in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The coroner was called to a crash Friday morning in Spartanburg County. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on Highway 9 near Bible Church Road. Troopers report the roadway is blocked in this area. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) No other...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist killed in Spartanburg County crash, troopers say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A motorcyclist died Friday morning in a crash in Spartanburg County. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 9 at Clark Road. Troopers say a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle and traveling south on Highway 9 and a 2006 Ford F150 was traveling north on Highway 9.
WYFF4.com
Endangered woman reported missing in Mauldin, police say
MAULDIN, S.C. — Mauldin police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman. Authorities said Alba Lucia Ruc is 65 years old and they believe she is suffering from some type of cognitive impairment due to recent episodes. Ruc has been...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after SUV collides with pickup truck in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened Saturday morning around 1:30 on Mauldin Road near Interstate 85. They say an SUV was traveling north on Mauldin Road when it collided with a pickup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
WYFF4.com
Upstate school district continues adapting security measures for upcoming football season
DUNCAN, S.C. — With the high school football season in full swing, leaders with one upstate district are continuing to be ahead of the curve when it comes to safety. Byrnes High School Rebel fans, parents, and students were game-ready Friday. So was the security team. District officials said...
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
Comments / 0