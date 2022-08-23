ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

3 Injured in shooting at an Upstate bar, deputies say

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said three people were injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said that on Sunday at around 2:34 a.m., they responded to the Tumeby's Tap Room on Old Georgia Highway. The deputies said when they arrived,...
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Crews called to fire in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Crews were called to a fire in Cherokee County Sunday morning. Gaffney fire told us the fire is near Stage Coach Road and Edgewater Drive in Gaffney. No other details have been released. Stay with WYFF 4 for updates.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man burns front door of Asheville church, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after police say he burned the front door of a church. Asheville police say Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property, police said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutherford County, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

Deadly crash reported in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The coroner was called to a crash Friday morning in Spartanburg County. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on Highway 9 near Bible Church Road. Troopers report the roadway is blocked in this area. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) No other...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Endangered woman reported missing in Mauldin, police say

MAULDIN, S.C. — Mauldin police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman. Authorities said Alba Lucia Ruc is 65 years old and they believe she is suffering from some type of cognitive impairment due to recent episodes. Ruc has been...
MAULDIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Naloxone
WYFF4.com

Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy