I guess the other criteria other than crime outweighs safety because New Orleans has one of the highest murder rate per captia and San Fran just kicked out the D.A because crime was so high
Anymore I'm starting to think all these surveys about happiest places to live and / or travel are solely for only one group: the rich
Great. Another " survey" claiming where people are happiest, this time happiest travel destinations, according to Club Med. Who compiles these surveys, anyway? Bali? Bowie's ashes are there a top a mountain but outside of him, who could afford to go there? Granted the news has been pretty depressing and yes uplifting stories help but I find it hard to believe that those who come up with these surveys can't come up with surveys that address the average citizen rather than the jet setter. Not everyone can afford a vacation or staycation, even. People like to dream but frankly I thought the list and other surveys like it don't give a realistic picture on how to afford it. People are concerned about how they'll feed their families, how the rent or mortgage is going to be paid and how much more groceries cost, to name just a few.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
