ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 42

Clay phillips
5d ago

I guess the other criteria other than crime outweighs safety because New Orleans has one of the highest murder rate per captia and San Fran just kicked out the D.A because crime was so high

Reply
19
Rubberneck
5d ago

Anymore I'm starting to think all these surveys about happiest places to live and / or travel are solely for only one group: the rich

Reply(3)
13
Rubberneck
5d ago

Great. Another " survey" claiming where people are happiest, this time happiest travel destinations, according to Club Med. Who compiles these surveys, anyway? Bali? Bowie's ashes are there a top a mountain but outside of him, who could afford to go there? Granted the news has been pretty depressing and yes uplifting stories help but I find it hard to believe that those who come up with these surveys can't come up with surveys that address the average citizen rather than the jet setter. Not everyone can afford a vacation or staycation, even. People like to dream but frankly I thought the list and other surveys like it don't give a realistic picture on how to afford it. People are concerned about how they'll feed their families, how the rent or mortgage is going to be paid and how much more groceries cost, to name just a few.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

Las Vegas is the No.1 happiest place to travel to in North America—here's what else made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnoire.com

Watch Out For Hidden Tourist Taxes In These 5 U.S. Hotspots

By now, we’ve become hip to most hidden fees when flying. Most of the time we’re dishing out extra cash for baggage fees, seat selection, in-flight WiFi, and even snack selections. A fee that most haven’t considered is tourist taxes. According to a recent study, there are 56...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Thrillist

These Are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Travel to as a Tourist

A new study from UK company Money determined the ten most expensive cities to travel to based on tourism taxes in the most visited cities in the world. The list includes five cities from the United States in the top ten, with three of those cities topping the list. Tourism taxes in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are the highest in the world. Tourism taxes in Orlando ranked as the fifth highest in the world, while Miami came in eighth.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Travel Destinations#Spa#Barcelona#Club Med
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Dubai
Country
Hungary
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Chaos’ as tourists scramble to get past Machu Picchu gates

Fights broke out in Peru as tourists scrambled to get past gates to see one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Machu Picchu. Jamie Headington, from Nottingham, captured the "chaos" on camera as people tried to gain access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Police and local authorities had to close off the site to hundreds of waiting tourists, amid allegations that tour operators scammed many sightseers with invalid tickets. "It was absolute chaos, there were fights breaking out, police were arresting people," the 31-year-old said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayTommy Lee explains why he posted naked Instagram photoGCSE Results: 92-year-old pensioner reveals maths result on air
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy