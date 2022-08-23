Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring Will Not Impact Toonami, Says New Report
It would put things lightly to say things are tense at Warner Bros. Discovery these days. The company underwent a highly publicized merger of late, and its new head took the Internet by storm with an ongoing restructuring strategy. A number of beloved animated series have been taken off HBO Max amid the shift, leaving many to wonder where this purge will go next. But according to a new report, the team at Toonami has nothing to worry about.
ComicBook
PlayStation Under Fire With New Lawsuit
Sony has found itself under fire this week after a new lawsuit was directed at the company that involved the PlayStation gaming brand. In a general sense, we've seen lawsuits come about in the past directed at various gaming companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, and more. However, more often than not, these previous lawsuits tend to involve faulty hardware. Conversely, these new allegations that Sony is dealing with don't involve physical hardware at all, and instead, it involves digital goods.
ComicBook
One Piece Staff Addresses Big Error with Zoro's Bounty
One Piece is back with a new chapter this week, and creator Eiichiro Oda is still bringing the heat post-Wano. Right now, the Straw Hat crew is getting ready for its next journey, and it will take them a place they've never gone before. Of course, the whole gang is going, and Zoro is on a high following his fight with Big Mom. But when it comes to his new bounty, well – it seems the staff behind One Piece made a little mistake.
ComicBook
Xbox Update Improves Game Libraries
Xbox owners who are part of the platform's Xbox Insider program got a new update this week with a helpful feature included in it. The update in question makes it so that users' game libraries will be better organized via tab-like categories allowing players to view either all of their games at once or games owned through specific subscriptions. This update is first available to those in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program and is expected to get a live release later on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Batman: Caped Crusader: Streaming Services Going After Former HBO Max Series
Earlier this week came stunning news out of Warner Bros. Discovery, the latest in a series of moves that have people scratching their heads, that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader was no longer moving forward at HBO Max. Unlike the Batgirl movie the project hadn't been cancelled outright, in fact production still continues, it would simply no longer appear on their streaming platform and was looking for a new home. Potential suitors have immediately come knocking apparently as The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Newsletter reveals that other streaming services are going after the show in hopes of landing it.
ComicBook
Forspoken: 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer Released
Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer for the upcoming action-RPG Forspoken. This marks the latest look at the title following several delays and a brief moment earlier this month in the social media spotlight where folks were dunking on the game's dialogue. As of right now, Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.
ComicBook
Nintendo Comments on PlayStation 5 Price Increase
Following Sony's surprising announcement that it'd be raising the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles in select regions, Nintendo has now weighed in on its pricing strategies for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. Nintendo's comments on the topic follow a response from Microsoft which similarly addressed concerns from prospective buyers who worried that the other major hardware manufacturers might follow Sony's example and increase their own respective prices.
ComicBook
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Review: A Faithful Remake for Better and Worse
Destroy All Humans! 2 is a game that I have fond memories of growing up and playing with my younger brother. It's one of the first open-world games from my youth that I remember experiencing, and as such, it informed much of how I viewed the genre as it began evolving. Now, with open-world games being a dime a dozen, THQ Nordic has opted to return to Destroy All Humans! 2 with its "Reprobed" remake on current-gen platforms. The result is a remake that does little to change the original, although that's not necessarily a bad thing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Shaun of the Dead Director Edgar Wright Teaching BBC Maestro Class on Filmmaking
Edgar Wright -- director of films including Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and Last Night in Soho -- is offering a BBC Maestro class on filmmaking. Following the footsteps of comic book legend Alan Moore, Wright's BBC Maestro class launches in September. Wright has won over 19 film and TV awards, including Empire Magazine's Visionary Award (2018), the Audience Award at SXSW for Baby Driver (2017), and a BIFA for Shaun of the Dead (2004). According to the BBC Maestro's press release, Wright will dissect his cinematic style, including edits and soundtrack selection, and his approach to the first day on set. The course spans over four hours, split into 27 dedicated lessons on topics including The Craft of Writing, Storyboards & Animatics, Casting & Directing Actors, Shooting Action Sequences, and Getting Your Film Seen.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's First Plushies Are Here
The Pokemon Company is officially releasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet merchandise. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company started selling plushies of Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly on its online Pokemon Center stores. Each plush costs $15.99 and ranges from 7 inches to 9 inches in size. From the looks of the Pokemon Center pages for the plushes, they're available now so you won't have to wait until November to get your hands on these adorable new Pokemon. Keychain plush versions of all three Starter Pokemon are also available for those who want to keep their new Starter pal close to them at all times.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Preview Offers More Detailed Look at Creepy New Villain
Through two episodes, HBO's House of the Dragon has been all about the Targaryens. There are characters from other houses involved in the story, but the root of the entire story is the line of Targaryen power. Both the heroes and the villains of the series seem to be those in House Targaryen, save for one chilling new villain that was introduced at the end of the second episode. While very little information is available about this villain, the preview for the show's third episode offers a much better look at them.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "The Rogue Prince"
WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... The second episode of HBO's House of the Dragon, "The Rogue Prince," starts off with a haunting scene on the beach, showing a slew of dead sailors being eaten by a wave of crabs. There's no immediate context to the scene, but it looms large over the rest of the episode's events and sets up a pretty satisfying payoff at the end.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Familiar Game of Thrones Theme for Title Sequence
The series premiere of House of the Dragon shattered records for HBO, but fans were left wondering about the show's title sequence. The intro for Game of Thrones was instantly iconic and the prequel series was without one. Fortunately, that drought only lasted one week. On Sunday night, the second episode of House of the Dragon arrived, and it brought the show's highly anticipated title sequence with it, as well as a familiar Game of Thrones tune.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include World War Hulk, Star Wars & More
New and old dominate the list this week (more new than old) with a healthy dose of titles from the pen of Charles Soule. The release of She-Hulk on Disney+ has fans' spec-brains working overtime, with other green-skinned beings also making an appearance. A Spidey clone pops in along with the legendary Frank Miller ushering in a new era we call "Miller-Time" (maybe not since it's taken.). And Star Wars, so much Star Wars. The mega-franchise is featured more than once, but where? You'll just have to read on to find out for yourself on this week's Top Ten!
ComicBook
Star Wars Reveals Obi-Wan and Anakin's Secret Clone Wars Mission
As the Clone Wars rage on, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker set out together on a top-secret mission in Marvel's Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4. During the Jedi's final days in his hermit's hut in the remote deserts of Tatooine, the elder Obi-Wan reflects on records key moments of his life: His time as a youngling and an adventure with Gehren Rand (in Obi-Wan #1). A distress call bringing the Jedi padawan to the dark side of the moon with Master Qui-Gon Jinn (in Obi-Wan #2). The Battle of Abrion Bridge during the era of the Clone Wars (in Obi-Wan #3).
ComicBook
GTA 4 Remake Realized in New Fan Video
A remake of Rockstar Games' popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto 4 has now been realized thanks to a new fan video that has emerged. In recent years, calls from fans for Rockstar to remaster or remake GTA 4 have continued to grow louder. And while Rockstar itself is reportedly solely focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, we've now been given a glimpse of what GTA 4 could look like if it was brought to modern platforms.
Comments / 0