Netflix has revealed when Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will debut. To commemorate 8/28, a date that shares the number of Flight 828, Netflix released a new poster and teaser revealing that Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will debut on November 4th, two years after Netflix rescued the series from its cancellation on NBC. According to Netflix's announcement on Tudum, the new season will pick up several dangling cliffhangers left unresolved by the cancellation: "Ben's (Josh Dallas) wife, Grace (Athena Karkanis) is murdered by troubled passenger Angelina (Holly Taylor), who also kidnaps their baby , Eden. Cal (Jack Messina) disappears after touching the plane's tail fin and then returns five years older (now played by Ty Doran), cryptically stating, 'I know what I have to do now.' And we get a quick glimpse of the flight's captain when he reappears in the cockpit, only to vanish seconds later and take the remains of the plane with him."

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO