Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Visitors and business owners respond to explosion in Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire are investigating an explosion downtown. They said this happened near a food cart pod at Southwest 5th and Harvey Milk, just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said they did not locate anyone with injuries, despite a number of shattered windows...
KATU.com
Robot helps Northeast Portland hotel cut down on vandalism
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new security feature at a Northeast Portland hotel. “Robby” the robot is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 350 pounds and can travel three to five mph. He also self-charges. He patrols at the Aloft Hotel at Cascade Station. General Manager Mike...
KATU.com
Hillsboro residents concerned by speeding drivers: 'We need them to slow down'
HILLSBORO, Ore. — With several neighbors in the Hillsboro area reaching out with concerns about drivers exceeding the speed limit, KATU reached out to city leaders to see what is being done about the problem. Devin Heard contacted KATU with concerns about speeding on Southeast 32nd Avenue in Hillsboro.
KATU.com
Thousands compete in Hood to Coast, celebrating 40 years of the 'Mother of All Relays'
GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — It’s a major milestone for the “Mother of all Relays” as thousands of runners take on the Hood to Coast Relay for its 40th anniversary. The relay has about 19,000 participants from all 50 states and dozens of different countries, and it is the largest running and walking relay race in the world.
KATU.com
Man shot, killed in Portland's Old Town District
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital Friday night after a shooting in Northwest Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, police said. Witnesses reported the shooting near Northwest 6th Avenue and Flanders Street at about 9:30 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was...
KATU.com
Police find woman more than a day after she went missing in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: A woman has been reunited with her family more than a day after she was last seen in Southeast Portland. Portland Police said the 68-year-old was found safe Saturday. She was reported missing after she left her home early Friday morning. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are...
KATU.com
Police identify the suspect in Saturday's homicide in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have released the name of the adult male involved in Saturday’s homicide in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Woman dead, man in custody after SE Portland disturbance. Police say 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan was arrested and has been booked into the Multnomah...
KATU.com
Vancouver police looking for missing and endangered man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help in finding a man who they consider endangered because he’s without his medication. Andrei Asanachescu was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at 1304 S.E. Olympia Drive. Police say he needs his insulin and medication...
KATU.com
Pedestrian, a Portland man, killed in crash on Highway 99E near Canby
CANBY, Ore. — A pedestrian died in the hospital after he was struck by a driver on Highway 99E early Thursday morning, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday along the highway near milepost 22, which s at the Molalla River. Crash investigators...
KATU.com
PBOT expands public safety program in effort to combat gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — After using barrels and plazas to divert traffic in the Mt. Scott neighborhood over the last year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said that tactic is helping to combat gun violence. Now, PBOT is looking to extend those tools to neighborhoods across the city. The chair...
KATU.com
Multnomah County looks to curb nicotine use in teens
Summer vacation is almost over for Oregon and Southwest Washington students. As they head back to the classroom, we want to focus on safety and support for young people. In a recent 'Return to Learn' report, KATU’s Nikki Torres reports on e-cigarettes and their growing popularity among students, and what parents should look for if they suspect their child is smoking.
KATU.com
Woman dead, man in custody after SE Portland disturbance, homicide investigators say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was found dead Saturday morning and a man is in custody after reports of a disturbance in Southeast Portland, police said. East Precinct officers were called out just after 7 a.m. on reports of a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue.
KATU.com
Authorities are asking for help to find a missing foster child
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find a 16-year-old child who went missing from Portland on Aug 23. Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston,16, is suspected to be around the unhoused encampments around the Target in the Hollywood District...
KATU.com
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Portland area, prompting federal authorities to issue warning
After finding ‘rainbow fentanyl’ during two recent busts in the Portland area, federal authorities are warning Oregonians to keep an eye out for the brightly-colored and highly-toxic synthetic opioid that resembles sidewalk chalk. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)...
KATU.com
Man in custody after armed standoff in Tigard, police say
TIGARD, Ore. — Police say a man is in custody after he was allegedly holed up in an apartment complex with a weapon on Friday night, sparking an hours-long standoff. Tigard Police say officers were called around 6 p.m. for an incident in the 9500 block of Southwest Greenburg Road.
KATU.com
Family narrowly escapes house fire in Clark County, firefighters say
A family of five was unhurt after escaping a house fire in Clark County early Friday morning. Clark-Cowlitz Fire responded to the home on Northwest Hayes Road just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officials say there was a power outage, because of an earlier crash in the area and the family...
KATU.com
Hillsboro PD releases photo of Lt. injured in 'unprovoked attack' before police shooting
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Investigators released more information about an attack on a Hillsboro Police Department officer that led to a police shooting last Friday. The suspect in the shooting, later identified as 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano, remains hospitalized. The incident happened a week ago, August 19 near the intersection...
KATU.com
Oregon nonprofits warn federal funds for maternal home visiting could soon expire
PORTLAND, Ore — A coalition of 10 different Oregon nonprofits and government agencies are calling on Congress to reauthorize millions in funding for the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting program. The federally funded program provides for in-home visits for at-risk pregnant people and families of young children.
KATU.com
As students rejoice, experts talk loan forgiveness impacts to housing market
SALEM, Ore. — For many students and their families, President Joe Biden's announcement of student loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for some low-income borrowers came as a relief Wednesday. However, experts estimate that the disposable income the plan frees up could increase spending and even drive up the...
KATU.com
Everyday Heroes: Woman helps grieving families cope with life after death
SANDY, Ore. — Grief after losing a loved one is often accompanied by feelings of loneliness and isolation. A local woman has dedicated her life’s work to helping those who are grieving a loss by finding connections with others going through a similar experience. Laura Lirette is the...
