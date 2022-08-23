ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Visitors and business owners respond to explosion in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire are investigating an explosion downtown. They said this happened near a food cart pod at Southwest 5th and Harvey Milk, just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said they did not locate anyone with injuries, despite a number of shattered windows...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Robot helps Northeast Portland hotel cut down on vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new security feature at a Northeast Portland hotel. “Robby” the robot is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 350 pounds and can travel three to five mph. He also self-charges. He patrols at the Aloft Hotel at Cascade Station. General Manager Mike...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot, killed in Portland's Old Town District

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital Friday night after a shooting in Northwest Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, police said. Witnesses reported the shooting near Northwest 6th Avenue and Flanders Street at about 9:30 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify the suspect in Saturday's homicide in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have released the name of the adult male involved in Saturday’s homicide in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Woman dead, man in custody after SE Portland disturbance. Police say 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan was arrested and has been booked into the Multnomah...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police looking for missing and endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help in finding a man who they consider endangered because he’s without his medication. Andrei Asanachescu was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at 1304 S.E. Olympia Drive. Police say he needs his insulin and medication...
VANCOUVER, WA
#Downtown Portland#Foot Traffic#Pba#Pioneer Courthouse Square#Portland Clean Safe
KATU.com

PBOT expands public safety program in effort to combat gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — After using barrels and plazas to divert traffic in the Mt. Scott neighborhood over the last year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said that tactic is helping to combat gun violence. Now, PBOT is looking to extend those tools to neighborhoods across the city. The chair...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County looks to curb nicotine use in teens

Summer vacation is almost over for Oregon and Southwest Washington students. As they head back to the classroom, we want to focus on safety and support for young people. In a recent 'Return to Learn' report, KATU’s Nikki Torres reports on e-cigarettes and their growing popularity among students, and what parents should look for if they suspect their child is smoking.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Authorities are asking for help to find a missing foster child

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find a 16-year-old child who went missing from Portland on Aug 23. Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston,16, is suspected to be around the unhoused encampments around the Target in the Hollywood District...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man in custody after armed standoff in Tigard, police say

TIGARD, Ore. — Police say a man is in custody after he was allegedly holed up in an apartment complex with a weapon on Friday night, sparking an hours-long standoff. Tigard Police say officers were called around 6 p.m. for an incident in the 9500 block of Southwest Greenburg Road.
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

As students rejoice, experts talk loan forgiveness impacts to housing market

SALEM, Ore. — For many students and their families, President Joe Biden's announcement of student loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for some low-income borrowers came as a relief Wednesday. However, experts estimate that the disposable income the plan frees up could increase spending and even drive up the...
SALEM, OR

