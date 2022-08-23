ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 arrested, 3 to be arrested in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in Huntsville

By Bobby Stilwell
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Six people have been charged or will be charged in connection with a shooting near Huntsville Botanical Garden early Monday morning.

Huntsville Police said investigators believe the shooting , which injured four people, stemmed from an attempted robbery. According to police, the victim knew the alleged shooters.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 4500-block of Judith Lane around 3 a.m. Monday.

Drive-By Tacos’ operators arrested in alleged prescription drug scheme

Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary; HPD stated the other three will be arrested and charged once they are released from the hospital.

One of the three alleged shooters was still in critical condition as of Tuesday; the other two are expected to survive.

