Read full article on original website
Related
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift lead MTV Video Music Awards
Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton artist who's among the world's biggest stars, scored MTV's artist of the year award Sunday at the annual Video Music Awards. The artist who dropped "Harry's House" this year also accepted his award for the year's best album via video, before heading back to his own global concert run.
The Brick-and-mortar Store Channel
Commercial brick-and-mortar real estate may have had a bad pandemic year (or two) with lockdowns and consumers hunkering down around the globe. But now that so many people are coming out for quarantine, the demand for travel, in-person shopping and the chance to explore the world IRL has never been stronger. Retailers and brands are left competing — and often paying a premium — for commercial real estate in all the big markets, and in some small markets, too. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath...
Mix 97-3
Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0