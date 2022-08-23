Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Flags to Fly at the 2022 Prescott Valley Healing Field
Three thousand American flags will fly for the 11th year on Sept. 9-17, 2022, during Patriot Week at the Prescott Valley Healing Field. In 2012, Yavapai County Dist. 5 Supervisor Mary Mallory, then a PV council member, spearheaded an effort to bring a Healing Field to the community to honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 20221, terrorist attacks. That year, 1,200 flags flew at the Civic Center grounds. The community rallied behind the effort, and in 2013, 3,000 flags filled the grounds, and have flown there every year since. In 2013, 19 flags honoring the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters lost in the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013, were added.
SignalsAZ
The 44th Annual Whiskey Row Marathon is October 8!
Get ready to run! On October 8, 2022, the James Family Prescott YMCA presents the 44th annual Whiskey Row Marathon – the oldest continuously run marathon in Arizona and one of the toughest in the US. Proudly sponsored by Dignity Heath, Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Whiskey Row Marathon Highlights.
SignalsAZ
New Podcasts, Prescott Valley Community Updates, Saving on Plants, Sports | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
Two new podcasts have joined Prescott area’s podcast network, Cast11 – Be curious this week! Torrence Dunham and Guy Roginson are expanding our knowledge of everybody’s hometown and bringing interesting conversations to Cast11. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Police Promotes Two to Detective Ranks
The Yavapai College Police Department has promoted two of its finest to the rank of detective. The detective titles for Travis Munday and Megyn Felton are the first for the YCPD in many years, owing to sheer determination on the part of each of the officers and the agency’s leadership.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Sedona’s WagFest and Fair Returns Sept 17
The city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department invites all dog lovers to the WagFest & Fair, on Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Posse Grounds Park Pavilion. This free dog lover’s event will feature canine resource vendors showcasing the area’s best dog-related products and services, a free raffle, and interactive presentations by canine experts.
SignalsAZ
Roughrider Women’s Soccer Bested by Pima
The skies cleared up and the rain and lightning stayed away just enough for Prescott Roughrider women’s soccer team to kick off its showcase tournament on Thursday night at Bradshaw Mountain High School. In the first game of the tournament, the Roughriders fell to the No. 2-ranked Pima Community...
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yavapai County sergeant involved in fatal collision with a pedestrian
PHOENIX — A 74-year-old woman died Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County sergeant while she was crossing the street. Donna Gordon, of Yarnell, was killed around 7 p.m. near Highway 89 and Post Road, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office press release.
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
AZFamily
US 93 closed in both directions in Wickenburg after a trailer flips over on highway
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 93 is closed in both directions as hazmat crews are clearing the scene of an overturned trailer at milepost 199. At around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle trailer rolled over on the highway spilling copper concentrate material onto the road. No injuries were reported in the crash. The highway is expected to be closed for hours with no estimated time of reopening, so drivers are advised to take alternative routes.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Symphony Association Announces Its 56th Season
Youthful prodigies and historic ensembles. Talented soloists from far and wide and virtuosos close to home. It all comes together in a stirring and varied season of music you will not want to miss. Join us when the Yavapai Symphony Association initiates its 56th Season, at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
prescottenews.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Vehicle Incident Involving YCSO Sergeant
Friday evening at approximately 7 pm, 74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was stuck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant on his way home from his shift. YCSO has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to investigate the incident and interview eyewitnesses. Initial reports show that impairment was not a factor.
Comments / 0