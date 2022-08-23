Three thousand American flags will fly for the 11th year on Sept. 9-17, 2022, during Patriot Week at the Prescott Valley Healing Field. In 2012, Yavapai County Dist. 5 Supervisor Mary Mallory, then a PV council member, spearheaded an effort to bring a Healing Field to the community to honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 20221, terrorist attacks. That year, 1,200 flags flew at the Civic Center grounds. The community rallied behind the effort, and in 2013, 3,000 flags filled the grounds, and have flown there every year since. In 2013, 19 flags honoring the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters lost in the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013, were added.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO