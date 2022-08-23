Read full article on original website
4th Fridays at Market Street Park featuring ‘No Fences – The Garth Brooks Tribute Band’
This evening, No Fences – The Garth Brooks Tribute Band will be performing at Market Street Park as part of the 4th Friday series of events. Food trucks, inflatables for the kids, bar service, and live music from No Fences and Palonegro & Sergio Ospina R. Trio. This event...
City of Huntingburg partnering with IU to create park and rec master plan
The City of Huntingburg and Indiana University’s Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands has recently partnered to create a Parks & Recreation System Master Plan. The goal of this partnership is to produce a plan that ensures Huntingburg’s parks system meets the needs of residents both now and into the future. The plan will also identify gaps and future shortfalls, establish development priorities, and create an implementation strategy. This planning effort provides an opportunity to take an assessment of all the physical and programmatic resources in the City’s Parks & Recreation Department and determine the priorities for future investment.
Democratic party to host pulled pork dinner
Jeff Hill, Democrat Candidate for State Senate District 48 will be the featured speaker at the. Dubois County Democrats Pulled Pork Dinner on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Ferdinand. Senior Center 313 West 9th Street in Ferdinand. Hill, from Princeton, is a former Gibson County Deputy Sheriff and currently...
Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana needs volunteers, offers free training Sept. 27
Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana needs volunteers in Clark, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Scott, Spencer and Washington counties and will host a free training on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its New Albany location, 502 Hausfeldt Lane. Hosparus Health...
Mary A. Wininger, 84, Jasper
Mary A. Wininger, 84, of Jasper, passed away at 4:40 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2022, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana. Mary was born in Kentucky on November 20, 1937, to William and Minnie (Schujahn) Elkington. She married William Leo Wininger. He preceded her in death on April...
Velpen woman killed in crash
A 43-year-old Velpen woman was killed when she ran a stop sign and pulled into the path of a propane truck on State Road 162 in Jasper Friday. According to the Jasper Police Department, they received a report of a personal injury crash on State Road 162 at about 11:58 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 2022 International SynEnergy propane truck and a 2018 Chevrolet passenger car had been involved in a crash. Police said when they arrived, the propane truck was engulfed in flames, but the driver, Nathan Cooper, 37, of Birdseye, had been able to get out of the truck on his own.
Fatal crash involving propane truck and car closes bypass
This story has been updated here. https://www.duboiscountyfreepress.com/velpen-woman-killed-in-crash/. A fatal crash closed a portion of State Road 162 near the intersection of Meridian Road on Friday. According to Jasper Police, they received a report of a personal injury crash on State Road 162 at about 11:58 a.m. When first responders arrived...
