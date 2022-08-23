Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Indians explode in 3rd quarter; defeat Newnan 38-17
East Coweta searched for an identity for the first six quarters of the 2022 season. On Friday night, they got some answers right after halftime. The Indian offense drove the field three times for scores en route to a 38-17 win over their rival, the Newnan Cougars. Head Coach John...
Newnan Times-Herald
EC, Newnan: Different time of year, but just as special
When the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) reclassified regions last year, there were significant ramifications for the Newnan/East Coweta rivalry. The two rivals no longer share a region, as Newnan dropped to 6A while East Coweta remained in 7A. With the game no longer having playoff implications, it was moved up in the calendar to the second game of the season.
Newnan Times-Herald
Kelly Duffey Abercrombie
Mrs. Kelly Duffey Abercrombie, 62, of Newnan, GA passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born December 10th, 1959 in Fort Pierce, Florida to the late Ray and Nancy Duffey. Kelly was a resident of Newnan, attended Newnan High School, and graduated from...
Newnan Times-Herald
Betty Joan Croker Martinell
Betty Joan Croker Martinell, age 93, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born November 24, 1928, in Birmingham, Alabama. Joan graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta and after raising her children, she returned to college and received her Associate Degree in Nursing from the University of South Carolina. She received her Registered Nurse license and worked at Spartanburg General Hospital for a few years before moving to Mountain View, California. There she served as an Ombudsman at a local nursing home. Joan and her husband Bill returned to Georgia upon Bill's retirement and resided in Newnan, Georgia. She most recently resided at Benton House of Newnan.
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville Kiwanis schedule second walkathon
Members of the Grantville Kiwanis Club are planning their second walkathon fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Hospital for Sept. 19. Ruby Hines, a member of the club and a Grantville City Council member, said they have set the lofty goal of raising $50,000 for the hospital. “I’ve asked for businesses...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan denies townhomes on Highway 34 Bypass
The Newnan City Council denied the rezoning and annexation of land on Roscoe Road that would have been used to construct 135 fee-simple townhomes. The council voted 5-1, with George Alexander voting in favor, to deny the rezoning of around 20 acres of land on Roscoe Road from General Commercial District, or CGN, to Residential Multiple-Family Dwelling - Lower Density District, or RML. The council voted the same way against annexing around 1.1994 acres of land into the city of Newnan.
Newnan Times-Herald
Public Safety Foundation prepares for annual luncheon
Planning for the 24th annual Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon at the Coweta County Fairgrounds is underway. The luncheon, scheduled for Oct. 6, is open to all public safety employees who work for the county or for any cities in Coweta County. This includes law enforcement, public works, those who work...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan says no to Celebrate Life Mixed Use following CTCA protest
Following opposition from would-be neighbor Cancer Treatment Centers of America, the Newnan City Council unanimously denied a rezoning for a proposed mixed-use complex on Celebrate Life Parkway. The rezoning in question would have changed the currently undeveloped land from Community Shopping Center District, or CCS, and Residential Multiple Family Dwelling...
Newnan Times-Herald
The Myth of Mayberry
What do we do about violence in unrestricted, exposed open spaces like parks and streets?. It’s a far more difficult problem to solve than keeping places safe with one-entrance access and a metal detector. People have been attacked, shot, stabbed, run over, and blown up in public places all...
Newnan Times-Herald
Proposed apartment on Newnan Crossing Bypass will not be expanded
The Newnan City Council said no to a request from a developer to expand a proposed apartment building on Newnan Crossing Bypass. The proposal would have added a sixth floor for a proposed residential multi-family apartment building. The building was approved by the Newnan City Council back in May 2020 as part of a larger mixed-use development district.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sets millage, taxes go up
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the millage for the coming year at 5.28 mills on Tuesday. The new millage rate will lead to a county-wide net tax increase of around $3.7 million. That millage rate is 0.162 mills above the rollback rate of 5.118 mills. According to...
Newnan Times-Herald
Dead, diseased animals reportedly found at private animal shelter
A Heard County animal shelter owner who held pet adoption events in Coweta was arrested this week on charges of animal cruelty after authorities discovered the state of the shelter. Wendy Brewer, owner of the Dogs Rock animal shelter, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and...
