Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Stubbs Scores Dream Career
Browning Stubbs knew from a fairly early age what he wanted to do as a career. Now he is actually living it. An Associate Producer for ESPN, Stubbs works with The Longhorn Network in Austin, Texas. The Longhorn Network is an ESPN network that focuses on athletics at The University of Texas.
hottytoddy.com
No. 12 Ole Miss Soccer Stays Hot with 4-0 Win at Middle Tennessee
No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O’Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged With Harassing Victim in Domestic Violence Case
The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man Thursday for allegedly harassing his past victim from a domestic violence case. Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford was arrested in 2021 for domestic violence with aggravated assault. As a condition of his bond and pre-trial hearing, he was not to contact the victim. Beard has allegedly been harassing the victim through phone calls and text messaging.
hottytoddy.com
A Clarksdale Couple Charged with Felony Shoplifting for Two Theft Incidents
On June 27, officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report from a business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave for felony shoplifting. The suspects were already gone from the scene but were quickly identified as Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale. Warrants for both were issued at that time.
Comments / 0