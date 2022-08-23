Read full article on original website
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
Evansville livens up with colorful street rods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Frog Follies return to town for the 47th year, and so have those classic street rods. Organizers say the event at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds is the largest pre-49′ street rod event in the entire world. It brings in thousands of people and is one of the area’s biggest […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Emerald Greens ribbon-cutting planned
The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting celebrating Emerald Greens food truck. The event will be held at the Schroeder Complex, 405 West Second Street, Jasper, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
4th Fridays at Market Street Park featuring ‘No Fences – The Garth Brooks Tribute Band’
This evening, No Fences – The Garth Brooks Tribute Band will be performing at Market Street Park as part of the 4th Friday series of events. Food trucks, inflatables for the kids, bar service, and live music from No Fences and Palonegro & Sergio Ospina R. Trio. This event...
In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show
Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Janice M. Hilgeman, 86, Jasper
Janice M. Hilgeman, 86, of Jasper, passed away at 11:46 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. A grave site service will be held at a later date at Portersville Cemetery. The service time is pending. Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home is in...
Where’s the Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Owensboro, Kentucky? [POLL]
Rise and shine! It's time for breakfast. Who has the tastiest breakfast in Owensboro right now? Whether an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord or a quiet hometown cafe' what restaurant dishes up the most delectable breakfast? Take the poll and vote for your favorite. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that has an...
Local blood center requesting O positive blood
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is asking for blood donors, especially for O positive blood. Officials say they have an urgent need for all types of blood, but especially O positive. The organization says it currently has orders on hold until it can collect enough units to fill them. Vicki S. Ellis, […]
WTVW
Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
14news.com
Owensboro pastor reunites with family after four years
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has finally reunited with his family after four and a half years. Back in November, 14 News introduced you to Kamlen Haokip. He came to America years ago for school. The plan was to bring his wife and daughter over, but the pandemic...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
WLKY.com
'His light was so bright': Family of Clarksville teen who drowned prepares to say final goodbyes
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The family of a Clarksville teen who drowned in a Spencer County lake said Thursday they are preparing to lay him to rest. Winston Rodrigo Ruiz Vasquez, 18, arrived to the United States from Venezuela one year ago and just graduated from Clarksville High School. Speaking...
Man dies after being pulled from Santa Claus lake
(WEHT) - Officials have confirmed the man pulled from the water at Christmas Lake Village earlier this week has died.
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
Mesker Park Zoo announces death of male jaguar
(WEHT) - Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced the passing of a male jaguar named Cuxtal on Tuesday.
Free rain barrel pickup on Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free rain barrels. A news release says starting at 10 a.m. on August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away […]
14news.com
Police investigating overnight murder in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive late Saturday night. According to a press release, officers were called around 10:50 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. Officers say when they...
