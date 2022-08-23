2nd man charged with murder after man found shot to death in car near Timmonsville

Nicaise Antwan Stevenson

Photo: Florence County Detention Center

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found dead last week inside a vehicle near Timmonsville , according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Damonta Marqual Williams, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested on Tuesday in the death of Malik Daveon Zimmerman, 22, also of Timmonsville.

Florence Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Zimmerman died of a single gunshot wound. Authorities found him dead after responding on Aug. 16 to the area of 2300 River Bend Drive.

Another suspect, Nicaise Antwan Stevenson, 23, of Lamar , was arrested on Sunday.

Both men are being held at the Florence County Detention Center. No additional information about the investigation was immediately available.

