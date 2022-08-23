Buncombe County announces streamlined process to update birth certificates for transgender individuals

Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
New grant increases mental health services to local schools
Childhood is romanticized as the most carefree time of one’s life. But anyone who endured bullying by classmates, or was raised with an alcoholic parent, or struggled to afford basic necessities, knows childhood has never been easy. There is widespread agreement that children’s lives have become more difficult with...
Mountain Xpress
From NC Health News: Have you heard of the Healthy Opportunities Pilot? No? You’re not alone
This is the second story in a series examining how NC Medicaid’s Healthy Opportunities Pilot is going. What would it mean for a health care program to actually pay for the things that help people be healthy, instead of just paying for care once they get sick?. That’s what...
Mountain Xpress
Edwards, Republican panel talk ‘leftist agenda’ in schools
The N.C. Republican Party’s Aug. 17 panel discussion in Hendersonville was billed with the theme of “Family First.” For Chuck Edwards — the Republican state senator for District 48 and nominee for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District — and other local GOP leaders, those words primarily meant driving conservative change in public education.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Smart growth involves tradeoffs
I feel sorry for Bill Branyon. First, Branyon, who considers himself an environmentalist, doesn’t get the endorsement of the local Sierra Club chapter when he challenges popular incumbent Al Whitesides for a seat on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Ouch. Then, Whitesides wins the Democratic primary by a more than 2-to-1 majority. Double ouch. Then, Branyon gives the Sierra Club some friendly advice about how to avoid backing winners like that in the future, and people in the eco-community go ballistic.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts
I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
Mountain Xpress
City Boards and Commissions vacancy flyer
AUDIT COMMITTEE – CPA seat. More information about these vacancies, and the application form, may be found on the City Board & Commission webpage.
Mountain Xpress
Best Medicine with Morgan Bost: A new monthly comedy feature on all things Asheville
Given this column’s title and my picture in it, you might be asking yourself: Who is Morgan Bost? What are her medical qualifications? And should she even be holding that stethoscope?. All great questions. I’m a local comic with no medical training whatsoever. But given the name of my...
