3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline
The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez’ plea to Mets aces will annoy Boston fans
Pedro Martinez is a Boston Red Sox legend. That is an undeniable fact. The diminutive pitcher towered over his competition in his near-decade long stint in Beantown. It was in Fenway Park where people got to witness just how impressive he was. His World Series run with the team only served to cement his legacy further.
Rumor: The real reason why Mets failed to acquire Christian Vazquez ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Mets were among the more active clubs in completing moves ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Mets general manager Billy Eppler orchestrated a total of five trades before the Aug. 2 deadline. In the weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline, the Mets reportedly had an eye on bolstering their […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Mets failed to acquire Christian Vazquez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts
The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.
‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series
The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win the World Series in 1986. More than that, he was the World Series MVP that year as well.
Trevor Bauer pitching NIL deals to college athletes while serving suspension
Trevor Bauer is a name baseball fans have not heard of for quite some time now following his temporary banishment from Major League Baseball. However, Bauer, who was handed a massive 324-game suspension without pay for his violation of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, is making a bit of noise recently among college student-athletes.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with multiple injury woes as of late, and now, they may need to keep a close watch on another possible ailment concern. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rolled out his lineup for the road matchup against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, which featured Max Muncy slotted in to […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race
The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Marsh was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. He’s a talented outfielder who features impressive potential at just 24-years old. Marsh’s activation comes right after the Phillies […] The post Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Obviously extremely concerned’: Justin Verlander injury draws worrisome take from Astros teammate Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros have on absolute fire this season. After a so-so first few months, the reigning American League champions have bounced back in a huge way. Now, they are poised to take control of the AL again off the back of their insane pitching stability from guys like Justin Verlander and power from hitters.
Patrick Corbin, Nationals end 43-game streak of misery after shattering MLB Hall of Infamy record
Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals successfully prevented a three-game home sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds with a 3-2 victory Sunday, thanks in large part to the pitching performance of Patrick Corbin. The Nats rarely have a reason to celebrate this 2022 MLB season, so they should be enjoying their sleep heading into another week. But more than that win, the Nationals also ended one of the most ignominious streaks in sports.
Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels
The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge did not try to hide his true feelings about losing two games in a row to the A’s.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright drops hilarious tease at wannabe power pitchers
Adam Wainwright is not letting Father Time slow him down. The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is enjoying a successful season at 40 years old, posting a 3.11 ERA across 156.1 innings entering his latest start against the Atlanta Braves. Wainwright is not in the class as fireballers like Jacob deGrom....
MLBPA breaks ground on push to fight for fair wages in minor league
The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) taking a step toward significantly improving pay for minor league baseball players. The Athletic reported Sunday night the MLBPA is moving to unionize minor league players. They have sent minor leaguers union authorization cards, which is in line with organizing under the National Labor Relations Act.
Brewers’ post-Josh Hader landslide continues following disastrous injury update
The Milwaukee Brewers were leading the National League Central a few weeks ago. But ever since they traded Josh Hader, Milwaukee has found themselves in a downward spiral. Reliever Trevor Rosenthal was expected to help soften the blow of Hader’s absence. However, MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently announced that Rosenthal will miss the remainder of […] The post Brewers’ post-Josh Hader landslide continues following disastrous injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ronald Acuna Jr reveals worrying reason for two-game absence for Braves
As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.
‘That’s a personal choice:’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone gets real about Aroldis Chapman’s wild injury
The New York Yankees have just placed reliever Aroldis Chapman on the injury list. Apparently, the 34-year-old sustained some sort of infection on his leg. The most bizarre part about this situation, however, is that Chapman’s infection was caused by a new tattoo that he recently got. Yankees manager...
