ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline

The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The real reason why Mets failed to acquire Christian Vazquez ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets were among the more active clubs in completing moves ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Mets general manager Billy Eppler orchestrated a total of five trades before the Aug. 2 deadline. In the weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline, the Mets reportedly had an eye on bolstering their […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Mets failed to acquire Christian Vazquez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts

The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series

The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win the World Series in 1986. More than that, he was the World Series MVP that year as well.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Francisco Lindor
ClutchPoints

Trevor Bauer pitching NIL deals to college athletes while serving suspension

Trevor Bauer is a name baseball fans have not heard of for quite some time now following his temporary banishment from Major League Baseball. However, Bauer, who was handed a massive 324-game suspension without pay for his violation of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, is making a bit of noise recently among college student-athletes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with multiple injury woes as of late, and now, they may need to keep a close watch on another possible ailment concern. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rolled out his lineup for the road matchup against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, which featured Max Muncy slotted in to […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race

The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Marsh was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. He’s a talented outfielder who features impressive potential at just 24-years old. Marsh’s activation comes right after the Phillies […] The post Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mlb Standings#The New York Mets#The National League East#The Los Angeles Dodgers
ClutchPoints

Patrick Corbin, Nationals end 43-game streak of misery after shattering MLB Hall of Infamy record

Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals successfully prevented a three-game home sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds with a 3-2 victory Sunday, thanks in large part to the pitching performance of Patrick Corbin. The Nats rarely have a reason to celebrate this 2022 MLB season, so they should be enjoying their sleep heading into another week. But more than that win, the Nationals also ended one of the most ignominious streaks in sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels

The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge did not try to hide his true feelings about losing two games in a row to the A’s.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
ClutchPoints

MLBPA breaks ground on push to fight for fair wages in minor league

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) taking a step toward significantly improving pay for minor league baseball players. The Athletic reported Sunday night the MLBPA is moving to unionize minor league players. They have sent minor leaguers union authorization cards, which is in line with organizing under the National Labor Relations Act.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brewers’ post-Josh Hader landslide continues following disastrous injury update

The Milwaukee Brewers were leading the National League Central a few weeks ago. But ever since they traded Josh Hader, Milwaukee has found themselves in a downward spiral. Reliever Trevor Rosenthal was expected to help soften the blow of Hader’s absence. However, MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently announced that Rosenthal will miss the remainder of […] The post Brewers’ post-Josh Hader landslide continues following disastrous injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy