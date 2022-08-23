Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Man changes plea to guilty after murdering inmate
REXBURG – A man has changed his plea to guilty for murdering an inmate in the Madison County Jail in October 2021. Robert David Pompa, 27, was originally charged with murder in the first degree, and he initially pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit
POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man charged after allegedly stealing, cashing checks from former employer
POCATELLO — A man who is accused of stealing checks from a former employer and cashing them has been charged with four felonies. Casey Gene Blessinger, 30, faces a burglary charge as well as two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery, court records show. Pocatello police...
Idaho Falls man reportedly tried to break into woman's car with knife
An Idaho Falls man was arrested on Aug. 19 after he reportedly threatened a woman and tried to break into her car with a knife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Shaun Strader, 39, fled and jumped into a canal as officers were arriving on scene. He was located and arrested. The victim told an Idaho Falls police officer that she had just parked to visit her mother when Strader...
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after giving birth to baby allegedly addicted to opiates
POCATELLO — A woman who gave birth to a baby suffering from what hospital records called “significant withdrawal symptoms” has been charged with a felony. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, faces a charge of injury to a child, according to court records. Pocatello police were informed by a...
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
eastidahonews.com
Wife makes emotional plea for help to find missing father with east Idaho ties
IDAHO FALLS — A family is desperate for answers after a father of four with eastern Idaho ties disappeared earlier this week. Lance Rubio, 35, was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of North Sand Hills Court in Casa Grande, Arizona. The Casa Grande Police Department says Rubio may need medical assistance and could be driving a charcoal gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate 1B-3327U.
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah
UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Missing man found alive, school year delayed due to tremor and man escapes police car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A man with the Idaho Falls militia who “mysteriously disappeared” was found, The Rigby Star announced on Aug. 27, 1908.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Border agents saved two lives in Arizona last week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents bookended last week by saving two lives in Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a life near Douglas, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, and another near Ajo, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 20. On Aug....
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New California homicide data shows increase in 2021
(The Center Square) – Homicides in California increased 7.2% in 2021 as compared to 2020, data released Thursday by Attorney General Rob Bonta revealed. Statewide, 2,361 homicides occurred in 2021, translating to a rate of 6 homicides per 100,000 people. More than 83% of homicide victims were men, and in cases where the ethnicity of the victim was identified, 47.1% of victims were Hispanic, 29.5% were Black and 17.6% were white, according to new data released by Bonta on Thursday.
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
eastidahonews.com
Truck totaled after being t-boned by train in Madison County
REXBURG — Deputies were on the scene of a crash in Madison County Tuesday afternoon after a truck was t-boned by a train. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in after 3 p.m. at Highway 33 just east of Highway 20.
Public Health Officials Urge Caution After Rabid Bat Detected in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Idaho Public Health Officials are urging caution after the Idaho North Central District recently received positive lab results for a rabid bat in Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, and north central Idaho is no exception. Rabies...
Utah Endangered Missing Advisory canceled
The Utah Department of Public Safety issued an "Endangered Missing Advisory" Monday evening but canceled it just minutes later.
kmvt
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
One Person Killed, Another Hospitalized Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS - On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 10:19 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle crash eastbound on I86, east of American Falls, ID. According to a release from the ISP, a 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois lawmakers meet to discuss hate crimes
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met Thursday to share information and discuss strategies for preventing hate crimes throughout the state. A hate crime is a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership in a...
