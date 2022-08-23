ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

Man changes plea to guilty after murdering inmate

REXBURG – A man has changed his plea to guilty for murdering an inmate in the Madison County Jail in October 2021. Robert David Pompa, 27, was originally charged with murder in the first degree, and he initially pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit

POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Falls man reportedly tried to break into woman's car with knife

An Idaho Falls man was arrested on Aug. 19 after he reportedly threatened a woman and tried to break into her car with a knife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Shaun Strader, 39, fled and jumped into a canal as officers were arriving on scene. He was located and arrested. The victim told an Idaho Falls police officer that she had just parked to visit her mother when Strader...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Wife makes emotional plea for help to find missing father with east Idaho ties

IDAHO FALLS — A family is desperate for answers after a father of four with eastern Idaho ties disappeared earlier this week. Lance Rubio, 35, was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of North Sand Hills Court in Casa Grande, Arizona. The Casa Grande Police Department says Rubio may need medical assistance and could be driving a charcoal gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate 1B-3327U.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah

UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
Border agents saved two lives in Arizona last week

(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents bookended last week by saving two lives in Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a life near Douglas, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, and another near Ajo, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 20. On Aug....
DOUGLAS, AZ
New California homicide data shows increase in 2021

(The Center Square) – Homicides in California increased 7.2% in 2021 as compared to 2020, data released Thursday by Attorney General Rob Bonta revealed. Statewide, 2,361 homicides occurred in 2021, translating to a rate of 6 homicides per 100,000 people. More than 83% of homicide victims were men, and in cases where the ethnicity of the victim was identified, 47.1% of victims were Hispanic, 29.5% were Black and 17.6% were white, according to new data released by Bonta on Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Truck totaled after being t-boned by train in Madison County

REXBURG — Deputies were on the scene of a crash in Madison County Tuesday afternoon after a truck was t-boned by a train. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in after 3 p.m. at Highway 33 just east of Highway 20.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
BURLEY, ID
Illinois lawmakers meet to discuss hate crimes

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met Thursday to share information and discuss strategies for preventing hate crimes throughout the state. A hate crime is a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership in a...
ILLINOIS STATE

