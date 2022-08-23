Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
1 Taken Into Custody After Argument, Shots Fired Incident in Waterbury
One person has been taken into custody after an argument and shots fired incident in Waterbury early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Elizabeth Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired. There were no reported victims...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigation Underway in Ansonia
A police investigation is underway in Ansonia on Monday morning. Police said the investigation is on Elm Street. At this time, the road is closed to all traffic until further notice. Authorities have not released details about what they are investigating.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Police Sergeant Fired After Internal Affairs Investigation
New Haven police sergeant Shayna Kendall has been fired after an internal affairs investigation that found she violated numerous department policies, according to New Haven Police. New Haven police chief Karl Jacobson had recommended terminating Kendall after the internal affairs investigation, according to police, then the Civilian Review Board reviewed...
NBC Connecticut
Man in Stable Condition After New Haven Shooting
A man is in stable condition after a shooting in New Haven early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Winchester Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found a 41-year-old man from New Haven with gunshot wounds. He was...
NBC Connecticut
Police Make Arrest in Hartford Homicide
Police have made an arrest in a homicide in Hartford. Officers arrested 35-year-old Benjamin White Friday in connection with the August 11 shooting death of a man at an apartment on Laurel Street. Police say White shot and killed 33-year-old Simon Griffin, and shot and wounded a man in his...
NBC Connecticut
Mother, 6-Month-Old Daughter Found Safe After Being Abducted from Ansonia
A mother and her daughter have been found after being allegedly abducted Saturday evening. Ansonia Police say just after 5 p.m., Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana, were forced to get into a car with the child's father, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez. Authorities say Joshua implied he had a gun,...
NBC Connecticut
Calling All Brothers to Welcome Hartford Students Back During First Week of School
Today is the first day of school for kids in Hartford. Some kids arriving for classes will be welcomed by members of Calling All Brothers. Pastor AJ Johnson says after a two year break because of COVID-19, the cheers, high fives and energy are returning. "We're just asking men to...
NBC Connecticut
Former Electric Boat Worker Pleads Guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Case
A former Electric Boat worker arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot has pleaded guilty. Jeremy Baouche pleaded guilty Thursday to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Baouche was arrested in November...
NBC Connecticut
Person Hit by Car That Fled Willimantic Shooting Scene: Police
A person was hospitalized after police say they were struck by a vehicle in Willimantic. This all unfolded around 3:30 Friday afternoon near the Village Heights Apartments on Cameo Drive. Authorities say they had initially responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting when they learned that a vehicle...
NBC Connecticut
Man and Woman Shot, Killed in East Granby
A man and a woman have died after a shooting in East Granby on Sunday night. Troopers and East Granby police were called to a home on Wynding Hills Road shortly before 6 p.m. after getting 911 calls about gunshots. When they arrived, they said they found a man and...
NBC Connecticut
2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood
Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
NBC Connecticut
1 Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Vernon
One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Vernon on Saturday. Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on Hartford Turnpike. According to officers, the passenger on the motorcycle was taken to St. Francis Hospital by LifeStar. The person's injuries are considered serious. The driver of the...
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning. Officers were called to New Britain Avenue around 4:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
NBC Connecticut
Scooter Driver Injured in Crash in Vernon
The driver of a scooter was flown to the hospital after a scooter crash on a trail in Vernon. Police said the crash happened on the rail trail off Tallwood Drive and the driver suffered a head injury. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
NBC Connecticut
Flights Resume at Tweed New Haven Airport After Fuel Truck Rollover
Headaches for passengers traveling in and out of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport. All arriving and departing flights were delayed for most of the day due to a fuel spill. The city of New Haven's Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana says a fuel truck with 5,000 gallons of Jet A fuel rolled over on Perimeter Road.
NBC Connecticut
Protect Your Student's Valuables by Creating Dorm Inventory List
Whether you’ve dropped your kid off at college or boarding school or they’re still throwing things into boxes for move-in day, there’s something so simple you just need to do to protect their valuables. Make a dorm inventory list. It sounds tedious during the craziness of packing...
NBC Connecticut
Body Found in Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
A body was found in Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday. Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police, Connecticut State Police Troop B, fire departments from Torrington and Winsted, and Trinity Health of New England responded and the body of a woman was found just off the shoreline, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: The Haven Development in West Haven Won't Happen
NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones joins Mike Hydeck to discuss her report on The Haven development in West Haven. Kyle broke the story this week that after years of delays, the project is not happening. Mike Hydeck: So what finally killed that project and what happens now? NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones...
NBC Connecticut
Water Main Leak Closes Road in Harwinton
A water main leak has closed a road in Harwinton on Saturday. Firefighters said Harwinton Avenue is closed by the Route 8 overpass and the water main leak has compromised the road. Anyone driving in the area is urged to use an alternate route to get into Torrington. Officials anticipate...
NBC Connecticut
I-84 in West Hartford Reopens After Motorcycle Crash
A stretch of I-84 is flowing smoothly once again. According to the state Department of Transformation, a motorcycle crash had shut down part of I-84 East in West Hartford Saturday evening. It happened around 6:15 near Exit 33. Authorities haven't said whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash...
