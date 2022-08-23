Kansas City Chiefs’ backup tight end Blake Bell has surgery. Here’s when he could return

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t have tight end Blake Bell available for Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers on GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

And perhaps even into the regular season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Tuesday that Bell underwent surgery on a hip flexor injury, which he suffered in the preseason opener on Aug. 13.

Reid didn’t provide on timetable on Bell’s return, but it doesn’t sound like the Chiefs are expecting him to be ready for the regular-season opener.

“I don’t think it’s going to be real quick,” Reid said.

Bell’s medical procedure, which on average takes three to six weeks for recovery, could alter how the Chiefs look at the tight end position for the regular season. The veteran tight end serves as Travis Kelce’s primary backup and is a key blocking component of the Chiefs’ 12-personnel package (one running back, two tight end sets).

The Chiefs must establish the initial 53-player roster on Tuesday, Aug. 30; and injured reserve with a designation to have Bell return during the regular season is an option Reid isn’t ready to commit to.

“We’ll see on that,” Reid said. “We’re kind of throwing some things around right now.”

The Chiefs have Noah Gray and Jody Fortson, both of whom made the initial 53-player roster last season when the Chiefs kept four tight ends, available to serve as Kelce’s backup during Bell’s absence. The Chiefs also have tight ends Jordan Franks and Matt Bushman on the offseason roster.

Meanwhile, Bell isn’t the only Chiefs player currently dealing with an injury and who won’t play against the Packers.

Reid said defensive end Carlos Dunlap (Achilles), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback Rashad Fenton (groin) and running back Derrick Gore (thumb) are not dressing.

The Chiefs are expecting to have Smith-Schuster, who hasn’t practiced since dealing with knee inflammation on Aug. 15 in training camp, back before the start of the regular season.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Reid said. “He’s right there right now. He’s kind of turned the corner here in the last couple of days. He’s running on it.”

Tackle Lucas Niang (knee) remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.