Missouri Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis lands spot on AP preseason All-America team

Recognition for Missouri junior kicker Harrison Mevis is picking up where it left off.

A second-team All-America selection by The Associated Press last year, Mevis gained the same honor on the preseason AP team released this week.

Mevis is coming off a season in which he made 23 of 25 field goals and all 41 extra point attempts. He led the Tigers with 110 points, the ninth highest total in school history. Mevis booted three field goals in three different games last season.

Mevis made all three field goal attempts from beyond 50 yards, and his season-long of 56 yards came with no time remaining and sent the game at Boston College into overtime.

He was named an all-SEC kicker last season and is the kicker on this year’s preseason all-conference team as selected by coaches.

Also on the all-SEC team picked by the coaches and announced Tuesday were offensive tackle Javon Foster, on the second team, and defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine. He was selected to the third team.

Missouri opens its season on Sept. 1 at home against Louisiana Tech.

The first team preseason AP All-American kicker was Michigan senior Jake Moody, who captured the 2021 Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top place-kicker.

Alabama had six selections on the two teams, including returning Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and Will Anderson, who won the Bronco Nagurski Award as the nation’s top linebacker.