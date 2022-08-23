ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TechCrunch

4 principles private capital firms should follow to win the talent race

Private markets are eclipsing public markets, and the trend shows no indication of letting up. Alternative assets under management are primed to exceed $17 trillion by 2025 — a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% that far surpasses both global GDP and inflation, according to research firm Preqin. With...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Can battery recycling help end US reliance on China?

The catalyst is the IRA’s steep requirements around where automakers can shop for critical battery materials if they want to be eligible for the $7,500 Clean Vehicle tax credit. China, the world’s largest producer of such supplies, is not on the list. As a result, many in the...
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

A look at progress toward venture equity this Women’s Equality Day

This story of delayed progress is still seen in every American industry and sector. Venture capital is no different. Overall, women received 2.3% of the $341 billion in venture funds secured by U.S. startups last year — that’s around $7.7 billion, and it was a record sum for solely women-founded companies.
ECONOMY
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
TechCrunch

New White House directive will require free access to studies funded by tax dollars

Previously, only research funded by federal offices with R&D expenditures of $100 million or more had to be published in open access, as per 2013 White House guidance. The new directive applies to nearly all agencies — about 400 in total, The New York Times estimates — and also requires that publications be made available in “machine-readable” formats to ensure easy reuse.
POTUS
TechCrunch

OpenText pushes acquisitive approach to growth with $6B Micro Focus deal

Micro Focus, a British company, built much of its business buying legacy software companies like Borland, Novell and Cobol-IT. Its highest-profile deal was an $8.8 billion agreement in 2016 to partner with HPE on part of its enterprise software portfolio. Aside from some of the pieces in the HPE portfolio,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Facebook moves to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit

The size of the proposed settlement has not been disclosed. Meta was contacted for comment but a spokesperson for the tech giant declined to make a statement at this time. The Reuters news agency reports that the filing submitted Friday asked the judge to put the class action on hold for 60 days until the lawyers for both plaintiffs and Facebook finalize a written settlement.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

The majority of early-stage VC deals fall apart in due diligence

VC firm Baukunst led the Five Flute investment, and I sat down with Axel Bichara and Tyler Mincey to learn how they evaluate a potential early-stage deal. They told me that the vast majority of the deals they look at fall apart at the due diligence stage and helped me get a deeper understanding of what that process looks like from the inside.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Burn, baby, burn. Real estate-focused fintech startups feel the heat

As we all know, the housing market goes through cycles. Low interest rates mean more purchases and refinances. Higher interest rates mean far fewer purchases and refinances — and lots of business for fintechs operating in the real estate industry. In 2020, historically low interest rates led to a...
REAL ESTATE
TechCrunch

India says no proposal to restrict Chinese phonemakers in sub-$150 price range

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s junior IT minister, said at a press conference that while the nation feels an obligation to ensure that local firms flourish in the smartphone ecosystem, “there’s no such proposal in our ministry,” he said of the rumored plan. Chandrasekhar’s remark contradicts a Bloomberg...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Meta and Jio launch grocery shopping on WhatsApp in India

The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp follows Meta and JioMart beginning to test an integration with select users two years ago. If successful, a commerce engine could prove to be a major source of revenue for WhatsApp, which has largely avoided serving ads to app users. Customers in India will...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Five months after a $55M Series B, fintech Argyle cuts jobs

The figure provided by Argyle does not represent contractors that could have been impacted by the layoff. A spokesperson declined to offer further details on the number of contractors impacted, if any, or what severance was provided to employees, if any. Venture investors to founders: Turn down for what?. “Argyle’s...
BUSINESS

