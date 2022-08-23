Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
4 principles private capital firms should follow to win the talent race
Private markets are eclipsing public markets, and the trend shows no indication of letting up. Alternative assets under management are primed to exceed $17 trillion by 2025 — a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% that far surpasses both global GDP and inflation, according to research firm Preqin. With...
TechCrunch
Can battery recycling help end US reliance on China?
The catalyst is the IRA’s steep requirements around where automakers can shop for critical battery materials if they want to be eligible for the $7,500 Clean Vehicle tax credit. China, the world’s largest producer of such supplies, is not on the list. As a result, many in the...
TechCrunch
A look at progress toward venture equity this Women’s Equality Day
This story of delayed progress is still seen in every American industry and sector. Venture capital is no different. Overall, women received 2.3% of the $341 billion in venture funds secured by U.S. startups last year — that’s around $7.7 billion, and it was a record sum for solely women-founded companies.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
TechCrunch
New White House directive will require free access to studies funded by tax dollars
Previously, only research funded by federal offices with R&D expenditures of $100 million or more had to be published in open access, as per 2013 White House guidance. The new directive applies to nearly all agencies — about 400 in total, The New York Times estimates — and also requires that publications be made available in “machine-readable” formats to ensure easy reuse.
TechCrunch
OpenText pushes acquisitive approach to growth with $6B Micro Focus deal
Micro Focus, a British company, built much of its business buying legacy software companies like Borland, Novell and Cobol-IT. Its highest-profile deal was an $8.8 billion agreement in 2016 to partner with HPE on part of its enterprise software portfolio. Aside from some of the pieces in the HPE portfolio,...
TechCrunch
Facebook moves to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit
The size of the proposed settlement has not been disclosed. Meta was contacted for comment but a spokesperson for the tech giant declined to make a statement at this time. The Reuters news agency reports that the filing submitted Friday asked the judge to put the class action on hold for 60 days until the lawyers for both plaintiffs and Facebook finalize a written settlement.
TechCrunch
The majority of early-stage VC deals fall apart in due diligence
VC firm Baukunst led the Five Flute investment, and I sat down with Axel Bichara and Tyler Mincey to learn how they evaluate a potential early-stage deal. They told me that the vast majority of the deals they look at fall apart at the due diligence stage and helped me get a deeper understanding of what that process looks like from the inside.
TechCrunch
Burn, baby, burn. Real estate-focused fintech startups feel the heat
As we all know, the housing market goes through cycles. Low interest rates mean more purchases and refinances. Higher interest rates mean far fewer purchases and refinances — and lots of business for fintechs operating in the real estate industry. In 2020, historically low interest rates led to a...
TechCrunch
Honda and LG Energy plan to build a $4.4 billion lithium-ion plant in the US
The automaker said Monday it is forming a joint venture with LG Energy Solutions to supply the North American market with “pouch type” batteries to power electric vehicles from its Honda and Acura brands. A location for the $4.4 billion factory has not been announced. The joint venture,...
TechCrunch
Nigeria’s Grey raises $2M for cross-border payments play and regional expansion
Idorenyin Obong and Femi Aghedo founded Grey in July 2020 as an instant exchange service to help Nigerians exchange foreign currencies in their domiciliary account for local money — the naira. Last year, the startup raised an undisclosed pre-seed investment and got accepted into YC’s winter batch this March.
TechCrunch
India says no proposal to restrict Chinese phonemakers in sub-$150 price range
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s junior IT minister, said at a press conference that while the nation feels an obligation to ensure that local firms flourish in the smartphone ecosystem, “there’s no such proposal in our ministry,” he said of the rumored plan. Chandrasekhar’s remark contradicts a Bloomberg...
TechCrunch
Meta and Jio launch grocery shopping on WhatsApp in India
The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp follows Meta and JioMart beginning to test an integration with select users two years ago. If successful, a commerce engine could prove to be a major source of revenue for WhatsApp, which has largely avoided serving ads to app users. Customers in India will...
TechCrunch
Reliance Jio to spend $25B on 5G rollout, debut in October and reach every town by 2023 end
Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani said Jio will deploy a standalone 5G architecture that doesn’t rely on existing 4G network and hence offers superior performance. The company can connect 100 million homes with its 5G network and further accelerate its connectivity ambitions with fixed broadband services, he said, without sharing tariff details.
TechCrunch
Five months after a $55M Series B, fintech Argyle cuts jobs
The figure provided by Argyle does not represent contractors that could have been impacted by the layoff. A spokesperson declined to offer further details on the number of contractors impacted, if any, or what severance was provided to employees, if any. Venture investors to founders: Turn down for what?. “Argyle’s...
