Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
This $17.4M Houston home was completely expanded and remodeled in 2022
The two primary bathrooms are spa-like with enormous showers and soaking tubs.
All the Houston hot spots in the 'House of Ho' season premiere
From fancy restaurants to Asian grocery stores, the Hos are back in force on HBO.
Eat of the Week: A dumpling soup fit for a post-COVID celebration
Nepali restaurant Momo House was exactly what I needed to be myself again after quarantine.
Known for great wine, Camerata in Montrose has entered the sake game
The Houston spot's sommelier and general manager has built a robust sake program.
Houston-based Zwita among winners of HEB Quest for Texas Best
The Tunisian product line of harissa and shakshuka was victorious in the statewide competition.
What's open and opening soon at The Ion, Midtown Houston's new dining hub
From coffee to Cajun, The Ion has plenty to offer with much more to come.
Hurricane Harvey, 5 years later: How Houston friends and neighbors responded in the face of tragedy
People from Houston and around the country offered assistance during Hurricane Harvey.
Rapper Bad Bunny is the inspiration behind this Houston cocktail
Houstonians can sample Urbe's El Conejo Malo for free during the artist's World's Hottest Tour.
HEB's Quest for Texas Best decides which small businesses make it big
Of the finalists, three of them are based in the Greater Houston area.
Major 610 Loop closures expected to create delays all weekend
Both north and southbound lanes will close Friday night for work on the roadway.
Brash Brewing reopening delayed because taproom was never permitted
New owners learned when transferring permits that the taproom's did not exist to begin with.
Mexican-inspired bar within a bar makes a comeback in Montrose
The Houston couple behind Nobie's and Toasted Coconut reopen Quiote after a two-year hiatus.
Where to get the best frozen cocktails in Houston while it's still steamy
From icy gin and tonics to frozen White Claws, these bars hit the spot.
Tacos y Más: Eating at this Houston taqueria after mass is a sacred Sunday ritual
Taqueria de Buey y Vaca in the Northside is the place to go on weekends.
Yet another new Italian restaurant, Il Bracco, opens in Houston
The second location of Dallas-based restaurant Il Bracco is now serving handmade pastas Uptown.
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
Houston's Clutch City Cluckers adds Montrose location, has global ambitions
Clutch City Cluckers adds a location in Montrose, with a whole lot more to come.
Your ultimate guide to spending the day (or weekend) in Galveston
There's no shortage of fun to be had at this island city on the Gulf Coast of Texas.
Where to shop for Asian food in Houston, from big grocery stores to small markets
The city is spoiled for choice when shopping for Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean items.
Lina Hidalgo fires back after Greg Abbott, officials accuse Harris County of 'defunding' police
The Texas comptroller has threatened to prevent Harris County from passing its budget if changes aren't made.
