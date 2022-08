PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Whether it's life, basketball, or anything else, as the saying goes: "Shoot your shot." That's the exact sentiment the Duquesne Dukes had in mind for Bryce James, son of LeBron James. "Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes," Bryce posted on his Instagram story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO