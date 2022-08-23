Read full article on original website
One person hospitalized after shooting in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after being shot on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:22 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to the 1800 block of Central Avenue for a report of gunshots. Officers located a man who had been shot and took him to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. The man, who was not identified, was later taken via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for additional treatment.
Rural Dubuque woman assaulted 4 deputies and 3 hospital staff members
20 year old Zoie Brimmer was arrested around 8 am on Tuesday at MercyOne in Dubuque on a warrant of assault on persons in certain occupations with injury, assault, and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Dubuque deputies responded to Brimmer’s residence around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday for a welfare check. Brimmer then assaulted deputies while they attempted to take her into custody and assaulted additional deputies and nurses while at MercyOne.
2 seriously injured in Scott county car crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in Scott County. The Scott Emergency Communications Center office received an emergency call at 8:42 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street, according to a press release. Officials...
One Person Hurt In Crash on Pennsylvania Avenue
Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 20 year old Ester Cobo Bernal of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Cobo Bernal’s vehicle pulled onto Pennsylvania Avenue from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by 72 year old Melinda Steffen of Dubuque, who was traveling east on Pennsylvania. Cobo Bernal was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to the yield right of way.
Dubuque Church Comes Together To Refurbish Its Organ
A Dubuque church is putting its renovated pipe organ back together this week in a project that the organizer says has also revitalized the congregation. Merrill Crawford leads the effort to refurbish the organ that was built in the new Westminster Presbyterian Church back in September of 1964. He says a lot of the leather components had to be redone because they were cracking and starting to leak air. The tearing down and rebuilding of the organ included people of all ages from the congregation — and others who also wanted to help.
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court One Athletics said it will allow the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, if certain conditions are met, to use its facilities for $1. The two competed against each other to buy the Dubuque Community School District’s Soccer Complex with different plans for the land. After the board indicated it supported the bid from the private company in Arizona, Court One Athletics, the move is supposed to settle concerns from the nonprofit.
Man found dead after farming accident in Iowa Co.
TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old man was found dead after a farming accident in Iowa County, officials said Tuesday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident happened before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Rock Road in the Town of Ridgeway. The...
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company
Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations before Black Friday. Tensions between FedEx and its third party contractors could have a big impact on this year's holiday deliveries. Updated: 2 hours ago. People will come together to complete in a cornhole tournament at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
One Driver Succumbs to Injuries and Another Injured in Early Morning Crash Near Savanna
Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on IL Route 64 East of Savanna. The call came shortly before 2:30 Saturday morning. Deputies say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Christian Toms was headed eastbound when Toms lost control. Reportedly, toms crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle operated by 59-year-old Kelly Behrens.
