Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level Following Powell's Remarks; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded a massive sell-off, with price for the cryptocurrency falling below the $20,000 level this morning following comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp losses, falling below the $1,500 level this morning.
Is This Growth Stock on Track for a Major Bull Run?
Management's knack for capital allocation could lead to another monster run for investors.
As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Suffered Fed-Induced Market Slide, These Cryptos Struck Gains Last Week
XEC, the native token of a Bitcoin Cash fork, rallied 51% in the last day alone. Altcoins saw muted gains as traders turned bearish on large cap cryptos like BTC, ETH and DOGE over last week. eCash XEC/USD and Chiliz CHZ/USD were the two largest gainers as the cryptocurrency market...
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader. Here’s a...
Kevin O'Leary Says Bitcoin Won't Break Above $25,000 Until This Happens
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary has once again spoken about Bitcoin BTC/USD and the sustainability of holding the apex crypto. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, O'Leary, who will be speaking at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7, said that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because of the lack of cryptocurrency regulation, and the present market needs policy and regulation.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
Why Pinduoduo Stock Is Rising Today
Pinduoduo Inc PDD shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported second-quarter revenue results that beat average analyst estimates. Pinduoduo said second-quarter revenue increased 36% year-over-year to RMB31,439.6 million ($4.69 billion), which beat average analyst estimates of $3.49 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share.
NAPCO Security: Q4 Earnings Insights
NAPCO Security NSSC reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NAPCO Security beat estimated earnings by 81.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was up $7.80 million from the same...
Dropbox And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq 100 dropped by more than 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
'Crypto Safe Haven' Singapore Mulls New Rules That Would Make It Tougher Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Singapore is working on new regulations that would make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Ravi Menon, the chief of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said that retail investors are increasingly trading in cryptocurrencies globally,...
Why Catalent Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Catalent Inc CTLT shares are trading lower Monday after the company reported mixed results and said it expects 2023 revenue to be lower than analysts anticipated. Catalent said second-quarter revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $1.31 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.33 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.15 per share.
Could Amazon Dive Further Into Gaming? Why the Stock Is a Buy Now, Anyway
Rumors swirled last week that Amazon could make the next blockbuster gaming deal of 2022.
FIFA・
SVB Leerink Slashes Price Target On This Stock By Over 73%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $56 For Toll Brothers
Citigroup raised the price target for MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX from $13 to $16. MacroGenics shares rose 4.8% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs raised the price target on JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS from $31 to $35. JinkoSolar shares fell 2.5% to $58.31 in pre-market trading . Benchmark boosted...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
OLB Gr OLB shares rose 24.9% to $2.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares moved upwards by 13.46% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million. Cemtrex CETX shares moved upwards by 7.98% to...
What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock
Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
The Gift That Keeps On Giving: 2 Dividend Kings Increasing Dividend For Over 50 Years
Northwest Natural Holdings Company is offering a dividend yield of 3.85% or $1.93 per share annually. American States Water Company has a amazing track record of increasing its dividends for 69 consecutive years. Stocks that are members of the S&P 500 and have raised dividends for 25 consecutive years are...
