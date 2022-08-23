ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level Following Powell's Remarks; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded a massive sell-off, with price for the cryptocurrency falling below the $20,000 level this morning following comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp losses, falling below the $1,500 level this morning.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Says Bitcoin Won't Break Above $25,000 Until This Happens

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary has once again spoken about Bitcoin BTC/USD and the sustainability of holding the apex crypto. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, O'Leary, who will be speaking at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7, said that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because of the lack of cryptocurrency regulation, and the present market needs policy and regulation.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cryptocurrency#Hidden Gems#Ipo#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Initial
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Pinduoduo Stock Is Rising Today

Pinduoduo Inc PDD shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported second-quarter revenue results that beat average analyst estimates. Pinduoduo said second-quarter revenue increased 36% year-over-year to RMB31,439.6 million ($4.69 billion), which beat average analyst estimates of $3.49 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NAPCO Security: Q4 Earnings Insights

NAPCO Security NSSC reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NAPCO Security beat estimated earnings by 81.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was up $7.80 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Dropbox And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 dropped by more than 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Crypto Safe Haven' Singapore Mulls New Rules That Would Make It Tougher Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Singapore is working on new regulations that would make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Ravi Menon, the chief of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said that retail investors are increasingly trading in cryptocurrencies globally,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Catalent Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Catalent Inc CTLT shares are trading lower Monday after the company reported mixed results and said it expects 2023 revenue to be lower than analysts anticipated. Catalent said second-quarter revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $1.31 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.33 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.15 per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

OLB Gr OLB shares rose 24.9% to $2.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares moved upwards by 13.46% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million. Cemtrex CETX shares moved upwards by 7.98% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock

Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy