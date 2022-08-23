ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Trenton Police Investigating Reported Murder-Suicide From Monday

Trenton Police are reportedly investing a murder-suicide from Monday. Reports say Trenton Police responded to 2132 Sportsman Road around 4:05 Monday afternoon in response to a 911 call mentioning gunshots and a possible domestic dispute. Authorities discovered 29-year-old Amber Nicole Gann and 36-year-old James Anthony Barr with gunshot wounds. Crews...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County Agencies

Three bookings for Livingston County authorities are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, 42-year-old William Joseph Peniston of Chillicothe was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Thursday, 39-year-old Brian Wayne St. Onge of Denver, Colorado was...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail

A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
ktvo.com

Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
CENTERVILLE, IA
St. Joseph Post

4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime#Trenton Police
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann

Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 29-September 4

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4. Most routine work zones will stop for the Labor Day holiday,...
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Two Area Communities Awarded Community Development Block Grants

Community Development Block Grants have been awarded to 40 communities across the state3. The total is $17 million. In the local area, two communities are receiving grants. They include. Recipient Project Description CDBG Award Amount. City of Cameron Fully fund the replacement of portions of Harris Street and install storm...
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Hornets Softball Goes 2-0 In Day One Of Greater KC Tournament

Lee Rucker and company were heading into a season where they were looking to build upon a 30-5 record and a State Runner-Up finish from a year ago. The Hornets were able to get that campaign off to a hot start in the Greater Kansas City Tournament on Friday. Chillicothe...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

