kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Police Investigating Reported Murder-Suicide From Monday
Trenton Police are reportedly investing a murder-suicide from Monday. Reports say Trenton Police responded to 2132 Sportsman Road around 4:05 Monday afternoon in response to a 911 call mentioning gunshots and a possible domestic dispute. Authorities discovered 29-year-old Amber Nicole Gann and 36-year-old James Anthony Barr with gunshot wounds. Crews...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County Agencies
Three bookings for Livingston County authorities are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, 42-year-old William Joseph Peniston of Chillicothe was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Thursday, 39-year-old Brian Wayne St. Onge of Denver, Colorado was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
ktvo.com
Kirksville authorities release additional information to help identify man
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in Kirksville are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of crimes at area stores. KPD first released information about the man on July 21. He reportedly walked around Hobby Lobby on July 14, exposing himself to those in the store. The...
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
Missouri teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes UTV
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5:3op.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Amy N. Hawk, 54, Cowgill, was northbound on Route B one mile south of Cowgill. The Chevy crossed the center...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
kttn.com
Court news for Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Preliminary hearings were waived by three defendants on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each had their cases bound over to September 8th for Division One of the circuit court. Daniel Lee Harding of Trenton is charged with a 3rd-degree domestic assault on June 28th. James...
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 29-September 4
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4. Most routine work zones will stop for the Labor Day holiday,...
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 29, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4. Most routine work zones will stop for the Labor Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures...
kchi.com
Two Area Communities Awarded Community Development Block Grants
Community Development Block Grants have been awarded to 40 communities across the state3. The total is $17 million. In the local area, two communities are receiving grants. They include. Recipient Project Description CDBG Award Amount. City of Cameron Fully fund the replacement of portions of Harris Street and install storm...
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Hornets Softball Goes 2-0 In Day One Of Greater KC Tournament
Lee Rucker and company were heading into a season where they were looking to build upon a 30-5 record and a State Runner-Up finish from a year ago. The Hornets were able to get that campaign off to a hot start in the Greater Kansas City Tournament on Friday. Chillicothe...
