Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt LaFleur Admits Getting Blasted by Aaron Rodgers Was a Lesson in Trust
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't just yell at his young receivers. The post Matt LaFleur Admits Getting Blasted by Aaron Rodgers Was a Lesson in Trust appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers make their first surprise cut of the summer
In order to get down to 80 players, the Green Bay Packers have made a surprise cut. A week ago, Vernon Scott looked set to become the Packers’ No. 3 safety behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. Now, he has surprisingly been released. According to Matt Schneidman of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll says Seahawks ‘may have two No. 1’ QBs; NFL fans react
After trading Russell Wilson over the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback situation doesn’t look good on the surface, with Geno Smith and Drew Lock (acquired in the Wilson trade) in a training camp battle for the starting job. While most of the football world sees it as the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade
The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett gets honest about facing Baker Mayfield
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted that facing his former team will mean a little more to him than any other game after he was replaced by Deshaun Watson and traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, that won’t necessarily be true for Mayfield’s former teammate Myles Garrett.
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
thecomeback.com
Davante Adams responds to Aaron Rodgers’ surprising claim
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some headlines when he insisted that his absence from organized team activities had no effect on his young receivers’ preparation. However, former Packers receiver Davante Adams does not agree with his old quarterback. During an interview with The Pivot...
The Packers are dressing up as cowboys again, only this time it's the rookie offensive linemen
The Green Bay Packers have a lot of traditions. There’s the hallowed frozen tundra of Lambeau Field and iconic juxtaposition of an NFL monolith rising from the small-town feel of Door County. There’s the swapping of bicycles that precariously perches 250-pound men atop two wheels and strained frames every year at training camp.
thecomeback.com
Retired 4-time Pro Bowl OT says Cowboys reached out
The Dallas Cowboys are desperate for help at offensive tackle after losing star left tackle Tyron Smith to a significant leg injury on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Smith’s left hamstring “tore and came off the bone.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later reported that Smith specifically suffered “an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery,” and added that Smith will have surgery on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
Yardbarker
Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice
If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
thecomeback.com
Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions
As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Packers, preseason Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Brett Favre offers strong opinion on Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance
While the San Francisco 49ers have decided to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, one NFL Hall of Famer thinks the team is making a huge mistake. Brett Favre seems to think that the 49ers should stick with Jimmy G, at least through the remainder of his contract, instead of backing Trey Lance.
thecomeback.com
Mac Jones gets brutally honest about Patriots offense
The New England Patriots have been disjointed at practice all preseason and things haven’t gotten much better as of late, with the Patriots having perhaps its worst performance yet on Tuesday. And starting quarterback Mac Jones didn’t have a lot of answers. The Patriots are still in the...
Comments / 1