Green Bay, WI

thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver

Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers make their first surprise cut of the summer

In order to get down to 80 players, the Green Bay Packers have made a surprise cut. A week ago, Vernon Scott looked set to become the Packers’ No. 3 safety behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. Now, he has surprisingly been released. According to Matt Schneidman of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett gets honest about facing Baker Mayfield

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted that facing his former team will mean a little more to him than any other game after he was replaced by Deshaun Watson and traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, that won’t necessarily be true for Mayfield’s former teammate Myles Garrett.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Davante Adams responds to Aaron Rodgers’ surprising claim

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some headlines when he insisted that his absence from organized team activities had no effect on his young receivers’ preparation. However, former Packers receiver Davante Adams does not agree with his old quarterback. During an interview with The Pivot...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Retired 4-time Pro Bowl OT says Cowboys reached out

The Dallas Cowboys are desperate for help at offensive tackle after losing star left tackle Tyron Smith to a significant leg injury on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Smith’s left hamstring “tore and came off the bone.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later reported that Smith specifically suffered “an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery,” and added that Smith will have surgery on Friday.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice

If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions

As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
thecomeback.com

Mac Jones gets brutally honest about Patriots offense

The New England Patriots have been disjointed at practice all preseason and things haven’t gotten much better as of late, with the Patriots having perhaps its worst performance yet on Tuesday. And starting quarterback Mac Jones didn’t have a lot of answers. The Patriots are still in the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

