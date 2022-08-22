Read full article on original website
Trial begins for man accused of murdering 2-year-old
MEMPHIS, Mo. (KHQA) — A northeast Missouri man is on trial this week for the 2018 murder of a toddler. Jury selection in the trial of 38-year-old Marcus Mays took place Monday in a Memphis, Missouri courtroom. Mays is charged with first-degree murder, seven counts of felony child abuse,...
Iowa elementary school evacuated due to smoke
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KHQA) — An Iowa school was evacuated Thursday due to smoke being reported in the classrooms. According to the Burlington Fire Department, firefighters arrived at Sunnyside Elementary School around 12:30 p.m. to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. An investigation revealed that an...
