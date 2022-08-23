Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
DHEC taking tuberculosis outbreak at Florence healthcare facility very seriously
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) continues their investigation into an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) cases within the past couple of weeks at Faith Healthcare Center in Florence and they're taking it very seriously, according to DHEC. Agency officials said...
wpde.com
New MUSC hospital serving lower Florence, Williamsburg Counties nearly finished
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC's new 64,000-square-foot hospital being built on Williamsburg County Highway between Lake City and Kingstree is nearly finished. It's called the Black River Medical Center because of the river's ties to both communities. The building is ready on the outside with a few finishing...
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Disturbance at local hospital leads to interstate chase out of Marion County, Sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marion County went on an interstate chase after a patient commandeered a patrol car Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Earlier Saturday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department. During the disturbance, a psychiatric patient took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and left the premises.
wpde.com
Investigation continues after deadly double shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Florence. Florence Police Cpt. Mike Brandt said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. There was a heavy police presence reported by neighbors in the...
wpde.com
Coroner says two dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Neighbors said it involves a possible shooting. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirms two people are dead after a shooting that happened at...
wpde.com
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
wpde.com
Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
wpde.com
With several medical screenings to keep up with, join a doctor to break them down
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — It can be tough to keep up with annual doctor visits and screenings, and you can join ABC15 on Monday, August 29 as we speak to a doctor to break down everything you need to know for your age group. You can join McLeod's Dr....
wpde.com
GCSO: Juveniles admit attempted kidnapping in Kensington was a 'fabricated' story
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Sheriff's Office in Georgetown County is issuing an update this evening following a false report of an attempted abduction outside of Georgetown. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted juvenile abduction in the Kensington community over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Prosecutors laying out case for trial of man accused in death of 80-year-old woman
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Documents show federal prosecutors are preparing and laying out their case for the trial of Dominique Brand, who's charged in the murder of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington last March in Marion County. Attorneys for each side must meet for the "purpose of agreeing and marking...
wpde.com
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
wpde.com
Man shocked by stun gun at Marlboro Co. Detention Center files lawsuit
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jarrell Johnson, 36, of Bennettsville has filed a lawsuit in federal court regarding his time in jail. Johnson has been at the Marlboro County Detention Center since May of 2020 when deputies arrested him on charges he beat his father with a baseball bat.
wpde.com
8 years later, Julius 'Juju' Gamble of Johnsonville is still missing, mother desperate
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C.(WPDE) — Julius Gamble went missing on August 28, 2014, in the Johnsonville community of Florence County. Relatives said he was supposed to go visit his aunt but never made it there and hasn't been seen since. Gamble's mother Harriet Kelly said the past four years have been...
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
wpde.com
1 shot in arm outside Timmonsville store, police say
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was shot Saturday evening in the arm outside a convenience store on East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He added they have one man in custody. No additional information...
wpde.com
1.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reports a 1.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in Elgin. Officials say the earthquake occurred around 2:41 p.m., about four miles south of Elgin on Saturday, August 27. This only adds to the recent string of quakes in the area.
Comments / 0