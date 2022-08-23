ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Entertainment: 'House of the Dragon' a Hit, Nicki Minaj No. 1 & 'Chicago' Makes History

 5 days ago

Harry Styles, The Cover Boy

Harry is making history with Rolling Stone's September issue, and he's doing it — in style. The As it Was
singer will be the magazine's first-ever global cover star. In the interview with Rolling Stone , Styles also opened up about his career success, experiences with therapy, and the ongoing conversation surrounding his sexuality. "Everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it," he said.

'House of the Dragon' Roars

HBO's House of the Dragon came out the gate swinging and raked in 9.9 million viewers across cable and streaming platforms. It's the largest audience for any original series in HBO's history, and that's a pretty amazing feat considering the success of past projects like Game of Thrones
. The premiere of the Thrones prequel series was such a big draw that it crashed the HBO Max app temporarily, leaving thousands without access to the show.

Nicki's First Solo No. 1

After more than 10 active years, Nicki Minaj finally secured her first solo No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Super Freaky Girl , which samples Rick James' iconic 1981 Super Freak , become the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill did it with Doo Wop (That Thing) in 1998. Minaj also broke the record for the biggest digital sales week with 89,000 sales. The achievement comes just days ahead of MTV's Video Music Awards where Minaj will be awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

First Trans Woman Lead on Broadway

After nearly 30 years in production, Broadway's Chicago continues to make history, and this time it's for casting Pose star Angelica Ross. She will be the first trans woman to have ever had a lead role in a Broadway play. "Regardless of what people's intentions are, I'm here to meet the moment and show exactly why I was cast," Ross said in an interview with the Washington Post.

