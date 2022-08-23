Read full article on original website
Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of an 11-month-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose in May, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Quyen T. Huynh, of Syracuse, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to Onondaga County Justice Center...
Driver shot during road rage encounter with motorcyclists north of Utica, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — Troopers are looking for a person they said shot a man during a road rage encounter Saturday north of Utica. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at about 4:37 p.m. on Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the town of Forestport in Oneida County. Route 28 is the main road into the Adirondacks from Utica.
76-year-old woman, 46-year-old man shot in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 76-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings in Syracuse Wednesday evening, police said. At 5:15 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a 76-year-old woman shot in the leg, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Motorcycle driver and passenger hospitalized after crash with drunk driver, troopers say
Salisbury, N.Y. — A motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a vehicle driven by an intoxicated woman in Herkimer County on Saturday, troopers said. Edward J. Olejarnik, 52, of Whitesboro, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle at 8:12 p.m. on Route...
2 found dead in Syracuse apartment; they appear to have been shot, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and a woman have been found dead - apparently both shot - in an apartment on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon. Syracuse police said the bodies of the two adults were found at 3101 Burnet Ave., an apartment building. The building is between South Midler Avenue and North Thompson Road.
Fifth floor kitchen fire at Syracuse’s Vinette Towers displaces one person
Syracuse, N.Y. — A kitchen fire at the Vinette Towers Saturday displaced one resident who lived inside the 12-story apartment building, firefighters said. A 911 caller told dispatchers they smelled a strong burning odor at about 3:39 p.m. in the building at 947 Pond St., according to a news release by the Syracuse Fire Department.
Traffic alert: All eastbound lanes of Thruway blocked just east of Utica due to crash
Update as of 8:30 a.m.: The crash involved a pickup truck and tractor-trailer in a work zone, said Trooper Tara McCormick, a spokesperson for State Police. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and as a result the lanes are expected to be closed for two hours, she said. Schuyler, N.Y. — A crash...
Two people found dead in Syracuse apartment identified by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have released the names two people who were found dead in an apartment on Burnet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The two are Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. A family member said Crawford’s first name is Jami.
Baby boy died when mom, boyfriend gave him fentanyl to calm him down, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — The mother of an 11-month-old boy and her boyfriend accidentally gave the boy a fatal dose of fentanyl in an attempt to calm the baby down, according to the Onondaga County District Attorney. The baby boy ingested the fatal dose of fentanyl inside a Syracuse apartment...
Police identify man and woman found fatally shot inside Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police said two people were found dead in a home on Burnet Ave. Wednesday afternoon from "apparent gunshot wounds." The victims were pronounced dead on the scene, police said, at 3101 Burnet Ave. Early Thursday morning police identified one female victim as Alexis Sellin, 32,...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with narcotics arrest
In the early morning of August 21st, a Broome County Sheriff's Office Sergeant located a stolen vehicle from Syracuse that was traveling south bound on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
Syracuse Police arrest man seen with gun in parking lot of St. Joseph's Hospital
Syracuse Police arrested a 57-year-old man after responding to reports of a suspicious person with a weapon in the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Hospital on Saturday, August 20. Officers responded to the hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a caller reporting seeing a man in the passenger seat of...
Marshal: Suspect shot and killed by own gun during struggle with task force
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The U.S. Marshal’s Service says a man is dead after he was shot by his own gun during a struggle with members of the service’s task force at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Marshal Charles Salina said investigators with the Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force...
Oneida deputies charge woman in motel arson investigation
Oriskany, N.Y. — A Missouri woman who was wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Oneida County was arrested Friday, deputies said. On Aug. 20, deputies released still images of surveillance footage asking the public for help identifying the woman they called a person of interest in the investigation.
Almost 300 guns - including 177 ‘ghost guns’ - received in Utica gun buyback
City of Utica, N.Y. — Almost 300 guns, including 177 “ghost guns,” were collected during a gun buyback event Saturday in the City of Utica. People were allowed to bring their guns to the event and no questions asked turn them in, according to a news release from the New York Attorney General’s Office.
Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
Axe: Louisville is the most important opener for Syracuse football in the Dome era
Syracuse, N.Y. — This isn’t Rhode Island, Central Connecticut State or Ohio. No offense to other past opening guests like Colgate, Villanova, Liberty or Akron, but Syracuse football’s first opponent of the 2022 season pegs the big game scale much higher.
Dreaded invasive bug that attacks grapes and apples has infested Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. – The rapidly spreading spotted lanternfly, feared by vineyard and orchard owners because of the damage it could cause to the state’s most important crops, has been found in Central New York. About a dozen lanternfly nymphs were discovered in the railyards of East Syracuse this...
Man arrested after stabbing 3 family members, sending 2 to a hospital, Syracuse police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed three family members, sending two to a hospital, Sunday night. Raheim Stephens, 39, was found by officers at 11:43 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Woodruff Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
