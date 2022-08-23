Forestport, N.Y. — Troopers are looking for a person they said shot a man during a road rage encounter Saturday north of Utica. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at about 4:37 p.m. on Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the town of Forestport in Oneida County. Route 28 is the main road into the Adirondacks from Utica.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO