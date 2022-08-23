ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

76-year-old woman, 46-year-old man shot in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 76-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings in Syracuse Wednesday evening, police said. At 5:15 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a 76-year-old woman shot in the leg, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
cnycentral.com

Police identify man and woman found fatally shot inside Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police said two people were found dead in a home on Burnet Ave. Wednesday afternoon from "apparent gunshot wounds." The victims were pronounced dead on the scene, police said, at 3101 Burnet Ave. Early Thursday morning police identified one female victim as Alexis Sellin, 32,...
NewsBreak
Syracuse.com

Oneida deputies charge woman in motel arson investigation

Oriskany, N.Y. — A Missouri woman who was wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Oneida County was arrested Friday, deputies said. On Aug. 20, deputies released still images of surveillance footage asking the public for help identifying the woman they called a person of interest in the investigation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
Syracuse.com

Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest

Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

