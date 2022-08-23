The Environment Secretary has defended the Government’s new plan to crack down on damaging sewage spills after critics branded the proposals a “cruel joke”.George Eustice said he was the first Secretary of State to “really grip” the issue after ministers announced water companies will be expected to invest £56 billion over 25 years to combat the impact of storm overflows on England’s seas and rivers.Firms will face new targets to “revolutionise our sewer system”, including improving all overflows releasing into, or near, every designated bathing water, and 75% of those discharging to high priority sites, by 2035.By 2050, no storm overflows...

INDUSTRY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO