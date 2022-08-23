ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which high school has the best Friday night football fans in South Mississippi? Vote now!

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

The high school football regular season is just days away.

The community environment of a Friday night game in South Mississippi is unmatched.

From Hancock to Moss Point and Picayune to East Central, fans turn out every week to support their local schools across the Coast.

We want to know who has the best fans creating the best game day atmosphere, so we are putting it to a vote.

This is not a scientific poll and you can vote as many times as you like. The poll closes at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.

