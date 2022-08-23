Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
Colorado mom guilty of QAnon kidnapping conspiracy
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved...
In blow for CNY, Micron reportedly leaning toward Texas as home for chip fab plant
Albany, N.Y. — Micron Technology, the largest U.S. memory chip manufacturer, appears to be leaning toward picking Texas for a massive $40 billion chip factory that Gov. Kathy Hochul has been trying to attract to the Empire State. Micron filed an application earlier this week with officials in Texas...
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit
Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
NY, 23 other states get $560M for high-priority cleanup of wells
New Orleans — The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority derelict oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land, the department said Thursday. It said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with as the government begins allocating...
Dreaded invasive bug that attacks grapes and apples has infested Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. – The rapidly spreading spotted lanternfly, feared by vineyard and orchard owners because of the damage it could cause to the state’s most important crops, has been found in Central New York. About a dozen lanternfly nymphs were discovered in the railyards of East Syracuse this...
Man accused of rape in DeWitt motel wanted on charges he threatened to cut woman’s head
A Leominster man accused of beating and raping a woman in a Central New York hotel room while armed with a police baton and a machete is also accused of threatening to cut another woman’s head off with a machete in Massachusetts earlier this year. Court records show Dustin...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York state teachers can vest for retirement pensions after 5 years
Rick Karlin | Times Union, Albany (TNS) Albany, N.Y. — While thousands of state and local public employees in July received some good news about their pensions, it turns out that teachers are benefiting from a recent easing in vesting requirements too. As part of the current state budget,...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 28, 2022
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Happy weekend, everyone!. This was quite an eventful week for NY Cannabis Insider, in and out of...
People to know in NY cannabis: Michael Zaytsev
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Michael Zaytsev is the academic director of LIM College’s “Business of cannabis” degree as well as an...
New York starts taking applications to sell recreational pot
Albany, N.Y. — New York state began accepting applications Thursday to open its first legal recreational pot shops, taking a novel approach by reserving the initial roughly 150 retail dispensary licenses for people with past pot convictions or their relatives. The application process is a key step toward opening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
New York State Fair attendance picks up this weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — The heat and humidity couldn’t keep nearly 80,000 people away from the state fair Sunday. Temperatures reached 86 degrees, but it felt even warmer. A total of 79,324 people came out, bringing this year’s total attendance to 325,274. Saturday’s drew 89,797. That means 169,121...
NY State Fair should take cash at the gate (Your Letters)
This year, probably more than ever, the New York State Fair wants to see excellent attendance numbers. I hope this happens, just like everyone else in our state. Why, just like last year, do they not accept cash as an option to get inside the gate? Why make it more difficult to get inside? For the past 150 years plus (with the exception of last year), the fair has accepted cash at the front gates. Once inside the fair, nearly 100% of vendors accept cash.
Weed World trucks, upstream vs. downstream, and more: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smoking and cannabis at the 2022 New York State Fair: What you should know
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
New York State Fair attracts nearly 90,000 for first day of opening weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — Nearly 90,000 people walked through the New York State Fair gates to start off opening weekend. Organizers said 89,797 people came out Saturday. It’s the highest daily attendance so far this year, as expected for the first Saturday of the fair. But it’s well short...
See photos as Foreigner rocks a big crowd Sunday at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. -- Rock band Foreigner played the main stage at Chevy Park at the New York State Fair Sunday night to a huge crowd at the end of a sweltering day. Syracuse.com will have a full review of the show later this morning. In the meantime, enjoy these photos from reporter Charlie Miller.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0