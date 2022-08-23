Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Rockford woman adopts beagle rescued from Virginia pharmaceutical company
Debbie Karasiewicz was one the many applicants that was able to adopt one of the beagles from the Humane Society of West Michigan.
mibiz.com
Shifting retail on Grand Rapids’ east side reflects broader market trends
GRAND RAPIDS — Retail corridors on Grand Rapids’ east side are in flux as new businesses move in and longtime staples relocate or shut down. The corridors in East Hills and Eastown embody West Michigan’s hot commercial real estate and retail market, characterized by low vacancy rates and growing property values and lease rates.
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
Part condos and part eyesore, Shaw-Walker up for sale
A crumbling 702,420-square-foot piece of furniture industry history is up for sale in Muskegon.
‘I ended up living in a tent for an entire summer’; Increase in young homeless
New data shows that the number of people in Kent County facing homelessness went up in 2022 from 2021.
Michigan’s child care crisis is much worse than policymakers have estimated
It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child. None of the children had life jackets or arm floaties. The caregiver, Melanie...
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
Metro Cruise brings food, music, cars to 28th Street
It's a car-lover's paradise: The 28th Street Metro Cruise is th
msn.com
Construction project unearths unusual burial site
A construction project in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that seemed fairly straightforward went awry in the best way possible earlier this month when workers digging a culvert discovered the ancient bones of a juvenile mastodon. Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, had no idea what to expect...
Why crews are working on White Pine Trail in Kent Co.
If you've been biking or running along the White Pine Trail, you’ve probably noticed crews from Consumers Energy working along the path.
WOOD
Sports medicine can help anyone, not just athletes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sports medicine may sound like a medical specialty that caters solely to serious athletes but at Spectrum Health, sports medicine encompasses a whole lot more. The team of health care professionals at Spectrum wants you to know that you don’t have to be a long-distance runner or semi-pro athlete to benefit from their knowledge and expertise. Here to talk about that is Dr. Derek Axibal, an orthopedic surgeon with Spectrum Health Sports Medicine.
WOOD
‘Truly remarkable’: Unwanted books start new chapter
Dozens of unwanted books from North Holland Elementary School now have new homes, thanks to an effort by the community to take a stack of books from the recycling bin. (Aug. 28, 2022)
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids area veterans group finds a new home
Hero's Corner held their first meeting in April at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming. Since then, the drop-in center for veterans has found a place to call their own.
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
WWMTCw
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dinner at The Melting Pot in Grand Rapids is ‘a celebratory affair’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Melting Pot in Grand Rapids offers what franchise owner Jon Ferguson calls a “celebratory” meal. The restaurant, which also has a location in Troy, serves a fondue-inspired menu, where customers dip meats, breads, veggies and more in pots of melted cheese. There’s also a chocolate fondue dessert, which can be used to dip treats such as cream puffs, macarons, cheesecake, marshmallows, waffles and more.
