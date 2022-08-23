ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Shifting retail on Grand Rapids’ east side reflects broader market trends

GRAND RAPIDS — Retail corridors on Grand Rapids’ east side are in flux as new businesses move in and longtime staples relocate or shut down. The corridors in East Hills and Eastown embody West Michigan’s hot commercial real estate and retail market, characterized by low vacancy rates and growing property values and lease rates.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan’s child care crisis is much worse than policymakers have estimated

It was March 27, 2021, and an at-home day care in Grand Rapids was ready for a pool day. The day care’s owner took seven children — five of whom were just 2 and 3 years old — to a nearby Holiday Inn Express. She bought a room to use the hotel’s splash pad and two indoor pools, and charged parents $25 per child. None of the children had life jackets or arm floaties. The caregiver, Melanie...
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
msn.com

Construction project unearths unusual burial site

A construction project in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that seemed fairly straightforward went awry in the best way possible earlier this month when workers digging a culvert discovered the ancient bones of a juvenile mastodon. Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, had no idea what to expect...
WOOD

Sports medicine can help anyone, not just athletes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sports medicine may sound like a medical specialty that caters solely to serious athletes but at Spectrum Health, sports medicine encompasses a whole lot more. The team of health care professionals at Spectrum wants you to know that you don’t have to be a long-distance runner or semi-pro athlete to benefit from their knowledge and expertise. Here to talk about that is Dr. Derek Axibal, an orthopedic surgeon with Spectrum Health Sports Medicine.
100.5 The River

Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dinner at The Melting Pot in Grand Rapids is ‘a celebratory affair’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Melting Pot in Grand Rapids offers what franchise owner Jon Ferguson calls a “celebratory” meal. The restaurant, which also has a location in Troy, serves a fondue-inspired menu, where customers dip meats, breads, veggies and more in pots of melted cheese. There’s also a chocolate fondue dessert, which can be used to dip treats such as cream puffs, macarons, cheesecake, marshmallows, waffles and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

