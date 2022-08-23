Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Angola election: Ruling MPLA party looks set to hold off Unita challenge
Angola's governing MPLA party looks set to extend its almost 50-year-long stint in power, holding off a challenge from its former civil war enemy, Unita. With more than 97% of the votes in Wednesday's election counted, the MPLA was polling about 51% against 44% for Unita, electoral officials say. This...
Angola anxiously watches vote counting in national election
LUANDA, Angola — (AP) — Angolans are anxiously watching the vote counting in their election race between the ruling MPLA party and the opposition UNITA. With 86% of votes counted, the MPLA has the lead with 52% of the votes and UNITA has 43%, according to preliminary results announced Thursday morning by the National Electoral Commission. Smaller parties have received the remaining votes.
US News and World Report
Angola Awaits Election Results After Opposition Casts Doubt on Ruling Party's Early Lead
LUANDA (Reuters) - Ballot counting was underway in Angola on Thursday in a tense atmosphere after provisional results from a parliamentary election gave the ruling former Marxist party a strong lead and the opposition dismissed them as unreliable. Election officials said in the early hours of Thursday that preliminary results...
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped
The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
Haitians launch protests, demand ouster of prime minister
A couple thousand protesters in Haiti’s capital and other major cities blocked roads, shut down businesses and marched through the streets Monday to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and to call for a better quality of life.Associated Press journalists observed an unidentified man fatally shoot a demonstrator in Port-au-Prince and then flee in a car as the crowd temporarily scattered.Demonstrator Lionel Jean-Pierre, who witnessed the shooting, said things in Haiti have gotten out of control.“Families don’t know what to do,” he said as the crowd around him chanted: “If Ariel doesn’t leave, we’re going to die!”Violence...
U.S. to return $23 million looted by late dictator Abacha to Nigeria - officials
ABUJA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States will turn over to Nigeria $23 million taken by former military ruler Sani Abacha, officials said at an event to sign the agreement on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Myanmar’s military-installed government Wednesday to include ethnic Rohingya in a solution to the country’s political crisis. He commented on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the start of a mass exodus by the Muslim minority to Bangladesh...
Yes, Africa’s informal sector has problems, but the answer isn’t to marginalise it
African leaders are increasingly aspiring to “modernise” their cities. That is to make them “globally competitive” and “smart”. The hope is to strategically position cities in Africa to drive the continent’s much-needed socio-economic transformation. But these aspirations tend to marginalise and antagonise the...
Saudi Arabia sentences Salma al-Shehab to "unprecedented" 34-year jail term over tweets, rights groups say
Saudi Arabia has sentenced a woman to 34 years in prison and an additional 34 years under a travel ban for sharing her views on Twitter, according to rights groups. Salma Al-Shehab's prison sentence was longer than any previously given to an activist or dissident in Saudi Arabia, male or female, and might indicate an escalation in the Saudi government's crackdown against people who challenge its narrative, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) said.
Italy's Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video
The far-right candidate who aspires to be Italy’s first female leader came under fire Monday from opponents for posting a pixelized video that purports to show a woman being raped by an asylum-seeker. Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has neo-fascist roots, on Sunday evening reposted a video on Twitter from an Italian news site that was taken by a witness from a window overlooking the street. The woman, identified as Ukrainian, can be heard yelling in distress. A 27-year-old asylum-seeker from Guinea has been arrested in the sexual assault, according to Italian media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visa rules in Mexico don’t stop Venezuelans headed to US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — When Mexico imposed a visa requirement on Venezuelans in January, it briefly had the desired effect: The number of Venezuelans detained at the U.S.-Mexico border plunged. But it’s now clear that it only pushed the migrants onto more dangerous clandestine routes. Suddenly unable to...
Argentina prosecutor seeks 12 yrs jail for VP Kirchner in graft trial
Argentina's public prosecutor on Monday asked that Vice President Cristina Kirchner be sentenced to 12 years in prison and disqualified from public office for life for alleged corruption during her two terms as president. Sergio Mola, another public prosecutor, said "there were systematic irregularities in the tenders over a 12-year period."
France's Macron addresses visa issue during Algeria trip
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he has agreed with his Algerian counterpart to work to combat illegal immigration while ensuring more flexible ways for the North African country’s nationals to come to France legally. Macron’s comments Friday came during a three-day visit to Algeria meant to reset relations between the two countries, after a major diplomatic crisis last year broke out over the visa issue. Tensions were heightened by a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa, including Algeria, because governments there were refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. Both countries resumed cooperation in December.
Former leaders have been jailed or charged all over the world
Former President Trump and a number of his close allies have argued that the multiple investigations he's facing, and in particular the search of his Mar-a-Lago property, are something out of a "banana republic." The big picture: Investigations into former leaders are hardly rare around the world. In at least...
In strategy shift, Colombia to suspend air strikes on armed groups
BOGOTA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Colombia will suspend aerial bombings targeting illegal armed groups in a bid to avoid collateral damage to civilians and deaths of minors who have been forcibly recruited, Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez said on Thursday.
‘They attacked with machetes’: murder, mafias and illegal mining in Peru’s gold fields
Rising gold prices have led to increasingly violent land grabs, with rightful owners left to defend themselves and the rainforest from attack
Calls for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia
The international community appealed for restraint on Thursday after fighting resumed in northern Ethiopia between government forces and Tigray rebels, scuppering a truce and dimming hopes for peace. The government on Thursday said the fuel was commandeered to further the TPLF's military objectives and called on the international community to guarantee aid was "reaching intended beneficiaries".
