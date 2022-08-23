EAST WENATCHEE — Police say a shooting left one man with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, but the victim refused to provide any information about the incident. East Wenatchee police say they were called to home in the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. There they found a 28-year-old man with a seriously bleeding wound to his arm, which was initially believed to be an injury from a knife.

EAST WENATCHEE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO