Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Two Lower Valley men charged in Yakima drive-by shooting
Two Wapato men have been charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with an Aug. 20 drive-by shooting in Yakima. Prosecutors are not filing charges at this time against a 15-year-old from Toppenish who police said also participated in the shooting, pending further investigation. Trinidad Alejandro Hernandez, 19,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Motorcyclist injured after collision with car in Yakima
A 28-year-old motorcycle rider was hospitalized after a crash on Friday on South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive in Yakima, according to the Yakima Police Department. The motorcyclist was hit when a woman, 18, in a Jeep Patriot didn't yield the right of way when making a left turn, a news release from police said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged with attempted murder in South Seventh Street attack
The second man accused of shooting a Yakima man and leaving him to die in July is in custody. Carlos Arciga Jr. was extradited from California on Monday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the shooting on South Seventh Street July 19. Arciga appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday for his preliminary appearance.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Woman dies after exiting moving vehicle
GRANDVIEW – The Washington State Patrol reports a woman from Sunnyside died Saturday from injuries she sustained after exiting a vehicle while it was in motion on westbound Interstate 82 at milepost 72, one mile west of Grandview. Carina Rodriguez Elizonda, 33, died after being transported to Harborview Medical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Wapato woman killed in Lower Valley crash
A 40-year-old Wapato woman was killed when the car she was in was hit by a pickup early Thursday morning. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and medics from Yakima County Fire District 5 were called to the 1300 block of Lateral A Road near Parker for a crash, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies found a 2005 Toyota Corolla that had been rear-ended by a 2004 Ford F250 that was in a canal, the release said.
KIMA TV
Gunman walks into Camp Hope in Yakima, tries to attack police with knife
YAKIMA-- Witnesses say a man walked into Camp Hope with a stolen gun and staff physically wrestled the gun away from him. Camp Hope CEO, Mike Kay, says it started earlier today when a group staying at the shelter told staff there was a man walking around with a handgun in his back pocket.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County, city homicides higher so far this year, but detective says no apparent patterns
At this time last year, 17 people had been killed in homicides in Yakima County. This year, that number stands at 23, the highest it’s been for the end of August in the past five years. In Yakima, this year’s 10 homicides make it the second-highest number of killings...
nbcrightnow.com
Driver without license causes crash, motorcyclist in hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:50 p.m. A 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after an 18-year-old without a license did not give up the right of way, according to the Yakima Police Department. The 18-year-old woman was turning left in a Jeep Patriot at the 28th and Tieton intersection when she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMA TV
Yakima motorcyclist seriously injured after an unlicensed driver fails to yield
According to the Yakima Police Department a 28-year-old man who was driving his motorcycle at the intersection of S 28th Ave and Tieton Drive was ejected from his motorcycle. Police say a Jeep Patriot failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn in front of the motorcycle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Wapato woman dies, driver hurt when pickup truck rear-ends their car
WAPATO, Wash. — A 40-year-old passenger died on Thursday morning when her car was struck from behind by a pickup truck traveling at high speeds in rural Yakima County. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics from Fire District No. 5 rushed to the 1300-block of Lateral A Road in Wapato for reports of a vehicle collision that left multiple people injured.
nbcrightnow.com
One dead in Yakima County crash
A pickup truck rear ended a passenger car on Thursday on Lateral A road in Yakima County. One person was injured and one died on the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: Fire in Benton County is now 85% contained
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- As of 6:15pm Saturday, the fire is 85% contained off S Meals Rd and S Piert Rd. Crews are on scene to continue monitoring. Dozers and Hanford fire are also on scene with the crews. Captain Ron Fryer with BCFD #1 tells me the fire has burned...
KIMA TV
UPDATE: Wapato woman killed in crash with pickup
YAKIMA -- UPDATE: Officials have identified the woman killed in a crash of Lateral A Road as 40-year-old Marisol Chavez of Wapato. A fatal crash happened just before 6am Thursday on the 1300 block of Lateral A Road, north of Wapato. Officials say 2 women in a car were making...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
ncwlife.com
Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting
EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
ncwlife.com
Few details on East Wenatchee mystery shooting
EAST WENATCHEE — Police say a shooting left one man with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, but the victim refused to provide any information about the incident. East Wenatchee police say they were called to home in the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. There they found a 28-year-old man with a seriously bleeding wound to his arm, which was initially believed to be an injury from a knife.
KIMA TV
Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum
KITTITAS CO, Wash. — One person drowned in Lake Cle Elum on Saturday after being reported missing. Officials with Kittitas County County Fire Protection #6 said they located the missing person in the water at Speelyi Beach. Life-saving measures were attempted, but first responders said they could not revive...
Update | 2 Tri-City teens charged with murder after a $25 marijuana deal went wrong
An 18-year-old and his 15-year-old half-brother were arrested.
KIMA TV
Woman identified who drowned in Yakima River
WAPATO -- Law enforcement have now identified the woman who died after being swept away in the Yakima River. 31-year-old Jazmin Hernandez-Arriaga from Yakima was found dead in the river Wednesday, hours after she was taken downstream by the fast moving current. Just after 3:00 pm Wednesday 911 got the...
Comments / 1