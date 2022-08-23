ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss Spotted ‘Getting Cozy’ At Scheana Shay’s Pre-Wedding Party

By Eric Todisco
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

The Vanderpump Rules cast is in Cancun, Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Daviess wedding and HollywoodLife has exciting updates about what went down at the welcome party. A source at the wedding weekend EXCLUSIVELY revealed that co-stars Tom Schwartz, 39, and Raquel Leviss, 27, were “getting cozy” with one another at the celebration. Tom’s ex-wife Katie Maloney, 35, and Raquel’s ex-boyfriend James Kennedy, 30, and his new girlfriend Aly Lewber, 26, were also at the party before the wedding, which is being filmed for the next season of the Bravo reality series.

Scheana Shay

Tom Schwartz (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Tom and Raquel are both newly-single after their respective relationships ended just a few months apart. Tom and Katie announced they were going their separate ways in March 2022 after 12 years together. They’ve stayed friendly since the split. Meanwhile, after a five-year relationship, Raquel and James broke up six months after their Coachella-themed proposal in May 2021. James started dating his new girlfriend Aly earlier this year.

Raquel Leviss (Photo: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

Our source at the wedding weekend also confirmed that Scheana’s co-stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Lala Kent were also at the “Welcome White Party” along with former cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Lisa Vanderpump did not fly to Mexico for the wedding. A total of 100 guests, including Brock and Scheana’s family, attended the welcome party and are on sight for the nuptials at Dreams Natura Resort.

The Welcome White Party, per our source, “was complete with fire dancers, bongo water drums, and tables and swings set inside the shallow pool at the back of the hotel property, overlooking the beautiful Caribbean Sea at night. Guests were treated to an open bar of exotic cocktails and tequila shots.” The insider also confirmed that Scheana and Brock’s 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies was at the party, “and her cuteness stole the show even though there was a 3D photo booth, an island DJ and A buffet of surf and turf, shrimp, and fajitas.”

Scheana and Brock dated for almost two years, and had their first child together, before they got engaged in July 2021. Brock popped the question on the balcony of their Los Angeles home, under an arch of gold and white balloons, and surrounded by rose petals. “I SAID YES!!!!! We are engaged!!!” Scheana captioned the post-engagement Instagram picture, which showed the pair kissing as she flashed her stunning diamond ring at the camera.

HollywoodLife will continue to keep you updated on all the happenings at Scheana and Brock’s fairytale wedding in Mexico!

