Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested at gunpoint after shooting incident at Family Dollar, FDL officers investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – There is an active investigation happening in the City of Fond du Lac after officers encountered a 21-year-old man who was shooting at vehicles near a local Family Dollar store on Saturday night. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, just after...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD search for dogs that bit victim
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc officers are asking for the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in an incident on Saturday morning. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an area in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hit-and-run in Door County kills woman
An SUV hit a woman in Door County and then fled the scene, the woman was killed and the crash remains under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Defense motions denied in fatal parade attack in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the case against a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in southern Wisconsin last year. Public defenders sought to have the case against Darrell Brooks Jr. dismissed in Waukesha County Circuit Court based a July search of the defendant’s jail cell. His attorneys say the warrant for the search was deficient and that the action violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege. Judge Jennifer Dorow also rejected a motion to suppress some statements Brooks made to investigators after defense attorneys argued that Brooks continued to be questioned after stating he wished to invoke his right to remain silent.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox47.com
How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
waupacanow.com
Police arrest disorderly mother
Lisa M. Somers, 28, Wild Rose, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse. On Aug. 9, Waupaca police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Tower Road. The caller reported that the mother of his three young children was yelling at him and “going crazy.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Quinton Peterson on the run
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force needs the public's help finding 35-year-old Quinton Peterson, a registered sex offender convicted in 2005 for second-degree sexual assault of a child. There are four open warrants out for Peterson's arrest. U.S. Marshals say he knows authorities are looking for him; still,...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase
Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
wearegreenbay.com
Supervisor at a Wisconsin state prison faces charges stemming from relationship with inmate
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, authorities were made aware of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a supervisor and an inmate at a Wisconsin correctional institution. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the allegation of the relationship that was happening at the Racine Correctional Institution (RCI)...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
Comments / 6