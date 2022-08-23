ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc PD search for dogs that bit victim

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc officers are asking for the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in an incident on Saturday morning. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an area in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
NEENAH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Violent Crime#Local 5#Tnt Bar#Hispanic#Ccw#The Tnt Bar
WEAU-TV 13

Defense motions denied in fatal parade attack in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the case against a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in southern Wisconsin last year. Public defenders sought to have the case against Darrell Brooks Jr. dismissed in Waukesha County Circuit Court based a July search of the defendant’s jail cell. His attorneys say the warrant for the search was deficient and that the action violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege. Judge Jennifer Dorow also rejected a motion to suppress some statements Brooks made to investigators after defense attorneys argued that Brooks continued to be questioned after stating he wished to invoke his right to remain silent.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Q985

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox47.com

How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
MADISON, WI
waupacanow.com

Police arrest disorderly mother

Lisa M. Somers, 28, Wild Rose, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse. On Aug. 9, Waupaca police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Tower Road. The caller reported that the mother of his three young children was yelling at him and “going crazy.”
WAUPACA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Quinton Peterson on the run

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force needs the public's help finding 35-year-old Quinton Peterson, a registered sex offender convicted in 2005 for second-degree sexual assault of a child. There are four open warrants out for Peterson's arrest. U.S. Marshals say he knows authorities are looking for him; still,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase

Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
MANITOWOC, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy