A Dubuque church is putting its renovated pipe organ back together this week in a project that the organizer says has also revitalized the congregation. Merrill Crawford leads the effort to refurbish the organ that was built in the new Westminster Presbyterian Church back in September of 1964. He says a lot of the leather components had to be redone because they were cracking and starting to leak air. The tearing down and rebuilding of the organ included people of all ages from the congregation — and others who also wanted to help.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO