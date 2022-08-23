Read full article on original website
Dubuque Church Comes Together To Refurbish Its Organ
A Dubuque church is putting its renovated pipe organ back together this week in a project that the organizer says has also revitalized the congregation. Merrill Crawford leads the effort to refurbish the organ that was built in the new Westminster Presbyterian Church back in September of 1964. He says a lot of the leather components had to be redone because they were cracking and starting to leak air. The tearing down and rebuilding of the organ included people of all ages from the congregation — and others who also wanted to help.
Skate lessons, free lunch this weekend at Platteville park
Platteville residents are invited to drop in to the Platteville Skate Park this weekend for free food and skate lessons hosted by the Platteville Parks and Recreation Department on Sunday, August 28th. There will be a free lunch at noon, followed by skating and BMX lessons. Novice lessons will take place at 1 p.m., and advanced lessons will follow at 2 p.m. There will also be a professional demonstration at 3 p.m. The event is free, but donations are accepted. All proceeds will go toward skate park improvements.
One Person Hurt In Crash on Pennsylvania Avenue
Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 20 year old Ester Cobo Bernal of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Cobo Bernal’s vehicle pulled onto Pennsylvania Avenue from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by 72 year old Melinda Steffen of Dubuque, who was traveling east on Pennsylvania. Cobo Bernal was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to the yield right of way.
