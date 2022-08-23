ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police investigating overnight murder in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive late Saturday night. According to a press release, officers were called around 10:50 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. Officers say when they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who lost his life in the Harbor House shooting last week in Henderson. Stephen Wathen, 67, was one of two victims that passed away in the shooting. According to his obituary, Wathen was a Memorial High School graduate and was an avid sports […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spencer County, IN
Crime & Safety
Santa Claus, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Claus, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Christmas Lake Village, IN
Santa Claus, IN
Accidents
City
Jasper, IN
County
Spencer County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana

Knox County (CBS4) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Saturday shooting leaves man dead

Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had been shot in the chest on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. According to a press release, officers attempted live saving measures but the man died on the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to a crash with possible injuries on Weinbach Avenue. Central Dispatch says that crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with EPD say when police arrived on scene they found a car and dump truck had been involved in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Pulse#Accident#Spencer Co#Aed
WEHT/WTVW

Victim identified in propane tanker crash

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Bridge inspections this week in McLean Co. for U.S. 431

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in McLean County will be conducting bridge inspections for U.S. 431 over the Green River and Rough River. That’s happening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Drivers should anticipate single-lane restrictions and flaggers on-site.
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

Semi driver who died in rollover crash identified

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police has confirmed the deceased driver was Jerome Thomas from Warsaw, Missouri. Officials say Thomas’s family has been notified. One person is dead after a semi crash in Dubois County Thursday. Emergency crews were called to US 231 near Old State Road 45 just after 2 p.m. A […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Community organizes benefit to help Weinbach explosion victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a few weeks now since the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, and there are many who are still reeling from the after-effects. But on Sunday, there was an event to provide relief to the families who lost everything. Stephen Horning owns a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Semi Rollover in Dubois Co. Claims 1 Life

At approximately 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague’s disappearance

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague was last seen. On this day in 1995, a witness says he saw Heather on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County. Since then, Heather’s mom, Sarah Teague, says she has not let a day go by without doing something to find her daughter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man pulled from Santa Claus lake in critical condition

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department pulled an unconscious 18-year-old Clarksville man out of a Santa Claus lake earlier Tuesday. The police department says that around 3:08 p.m., several agencies responded to Christmas Lake Village for a report of a person having a medical issue. Police say officers arrived […]
SANTA CLAUS, IN
14news.com

Henderson Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after finding marijuana during a traffic stop. According to a press release, officers pulled over 29-year-old Kevaial Beasley around 11:32 p.m. on Fifth Street and North Green Street. During the stop, officers say they found one pound...
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy