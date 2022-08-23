Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
ComicBook
Forspoken: 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer Released
Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer for the upcoming action-RPG Forspoken. This marks the latest look at the title following several delays and a brief moment earlier this month in the social media spotlight where folks were dunking on the game's dialogue. As of right now, Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For Next Ultra God Mission
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is number one at the box office, as the Shonen franchise has also recently teamed up with Fortnite for a major crossover and brought back Frieza in the final chapter of Granolah The Survivor Arc. These major headlines aren't the only thing that the Dragon Ball world has going for it, as Super Dragon Ball Heroes is still releasing new episodes of the Ultra God Mission. Now, the spin-off has revealed when fans can expect the next episode to arrive.
ComicBook
Manifest Season 4: Netflix Teaser Reveals Part 1 Premiere Date
Netflix has revealed when Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will debut. To commemorate 8/28, a date that shares the number of Flight 828, Netflix released a new poster and teaser revealing that Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will debut on November 4th, two years after Netflix rescued the series from its cancellation on NBC. According to Netflix's announcement on Tudum, the new season will pick up several dangling cliffhangers left unresolved by the cancellation: "Ben's (Josh Dallas) wife, Grace (Athena Karkanis) is murdered by troubled passenger Angelina (Holly Taylor), who also kidnaps their baby , Eden. Cal (Jack Messina) disappears after touching the plane's tail fin and then returns five years older (now played by Ty Doran), cryptically stating, 'I know what I have to do now.' And we get a quick glimpse of the flight's captain when he reappears in the cockpit, only to vanish seconds later and take the remains of the plane with him."
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
ComicBook
New Xbox Elite Controller Leak Suggests Imminent Release
A recent leak has suggested that Microsoft is preparing to release a new version of the Xbox Elite Controller quite soon. Over the past couple of months, a handful of various leaks have informed us that this new model of the Elite Controller would be arriving at some point in the future. And while Microsoft has yet to confirm that the new Xbox accessory even exists, it looks like it shouldn't take too much longer for the controller to be formally unveiled.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Actor Outraces a Horse
My Hero Academia is preparing for its major comeback this fall, with the arrival of its sixth season which will adapt the story of the War Arc and pit the heroes of UA Academy against the vast forces of Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front. Shockingly enough, the Shonen series from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi has grabbed the headlines for a very different reason, as one of the biggest voice actors of the series recently was able to outrun a horse in a Japanese television program.
ComicBook
PlayStation Under Fire With New Lawsuit
Sony has found itself under fire this week after a new lawsuit was directed at the company that involved the PlayStation gaming brand. In a general sense, we've seen lawsuits come about in the past directed at various gaming companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, and more. However, more often than not, these previous lawsuits tend to involve faulty hardware. Conversely, these new allegations that Sony is dealing with don't involve physical hardware at all, and instead, it involves digital goods.
ComicBook
One Piece Staff Addresses Big Error with Zoro's Bounty
One Piece is back with a new chapter this week, and creator Eiichiro Oda is still bringing the heat post-Wano. Right now, the Straw Hat crew is getting ready for its next journey, and it will take them a place they've never gone before. Of course, the whole gang is going, and Zoro is on a high following his fight with Big Mom. But when it comes to his new bounty, well – it seems the staff behind One Piece made a little mistake.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
ComicBook
Xbox Update Improves Game Libraries
Xbox owners who are part of the platform's Xbox Insider program got a new update this week with a helpful feature included in it. The update in question makes it so that users' game libraries will be better organized via tab-like categories allowing players to view either all of their games at once or games owned through specific subscriptions. This update is first available to those in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program and is expected to get a live release later on.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Preview Offers More Detailed Look at Creepy New Villain
Through two episodes, HBO's House of the Dragon has been all about the Targaryens. There are characters from other houses involved in the story, but the root of the entire story is the line of Targaryen power. Both the heroes and the villains of the series seem to be those in House Targaryen, save for one chilling new villain that was introduced at the end of the second episode. While very little information is available about this villain, the preview for the show's third episode offers a much better look at them.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring Will Not Impact Toonami, Says New Report
It would put things lightly to say things are tense at Warner Bros. Discovery these days. The company underwent a highly publicized merger of late, and its new head took the Internet by storm with an ongoing restructuring strategy. A number of beloved animated series have been taken off HBO Max amid the shift, leaving many to wonder where this purge will go next. But according to a new report, the team at Toonami has nothing to worry about.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
ComicBook
Netflix With Ads Could Be as Low as $7 a Month
Netflix confirmed this year that a cheaper, ad-supported tier will be launched later this year, and though it will come without a few specific features, the price may very well entice some viewers. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Netflix is considering pricing this version of the subscription between $7 and $9 a month, potentially less than half the price of the streamer's current most popular plan, the $15.49-a-month "Standard" plan. Netflix's "Basic" plan, its cheapest, currently costs $9.99 per month for subscribers but comes without HD streaming. The company recently confirmed that in order to execute its plan for incorporating ads into some programming they've hired Microsoft to facilitate the changes.
ComicBook
GTA 4 Remake Realized in New Fan Video
A remake of Rockstar Games' popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto 4 has now been realized thanks to a new fan video that has emerged. In recent years, calls from fans for Rockstar to remaster or remake GTA 4 have continued to grow louder. And while Rockstar itself is reportedly solely focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, we've now been given a glimpse of what GTA 4 could look like if it was brought to modern platforms.
Comments / 0