Nonprofit wants to light Hoan Bridge pink and blue Oct. 15 to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family of newborn saved by Children’s Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital
Family of newborn saved by Children's Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. It was a terrifying moment that Gino Fazzari...
WISN
Wisconsin Humane Society looking for cute pets for 2023 calendar
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society wants to see photos of your cute pets for its 2023 calendar. You can enter your photo and then share your personalized link with friends and family to collect votes and increase your odds of winning. Every photo with at least five votes...
Milwaukee woman to open food truck park in area she grew up in
An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gbnewsnetwork.com
Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!
(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
WBAY Green Bay
GoFundMe for Knuth family exceeds fundraising goal
DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A GoFundMe account set up to help a Darboy family has passed its initial $15,000 goal. At the time of this writing, $15,465 was raised with 279 donations. The Knuth family lost their home in a fire last week. Viewers have followed the Knuths for years...
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Next 18 founder sees growth in mental health nonprofit
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Every so often, we like to check in with former Everyday Heroes to see what they're up to now. Matt McDonell launched a nonprofit last year called Next 18. It combines golf and mental health techniques to help military veterans and first responders. Since that first camp, things have really taken off.
spectrumnews1.com
Mullet champs: Wisconsin is home to two boys with nationally recognized flow
WISCONSIN — Two local Wisconsin boys are being recognized for having some seriously cool hair. Wisconsin is known for its cheese, sports teams and cold winters. But now it’s also home to some pretty cool hair do’s that are getting national attention. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey knows a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
CBS 58
Best trends to help keep your pets happy, healthy and well fed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Happy, healthy, and well-fed pets -- that's the theme for 2022 when it comes to taking care of your animals. Now more than ever, pets are considered part of your family and should be treated as such. CBS 58 on Wednesday, Aug. 24, was joined by...
CBS 58
Shechem at Hope Street: Brand new community center opens in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Schechem at Hope Street Community Center opened its doors Thursday, Aug. 25 following a ribbon cutting ceremony. The center is located near 25th and Capitol in Milwaukee. The building houses a café, resource center, and rooftop patio. Schechem will be offering after-school programming and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hyperallergic
Citing “Institutional Racist Violence,” Half of the Wisconsin Triennial Artists Withdraw Their Work
A triennial in Wisconsin — organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) with historic ambitions of being among the first in the state to explicitly feature Black women and nonbinary artists — is fraying under the weight of criticisms of negligence and “institutional racist violence.” At least 11 of 23 exhibiting artists have withdrawn their works in protest. An open letter published online and co-signed by a collective of artists associated with the triennial accused MMoCA of “institutional racist violence” and “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.” The artists ask for leadership to issue a formal apology, offer financial restitution to injured parties, and terminate MMoCA Director Christina Brungardt.
Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today
Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday. Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.
CBS 58
49th Mexican Fiesta greets you with a new colorful woven sky and pan de feria
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pan De Feria is a traditional Mexican fair bread that you can only get once a year. "We have the master bakers already here on the grounds," said Tamara Olivas a board member for the fair. Bakers are here from Mexico to make the treat. Musicians,...
CBS 58
Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County creates Titanic-inspired corn maze
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With fall right around the corner, it's almost time for corn mazes!. Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County has created a maze inspired by the Titanic. Opening Saturday, Sept. 17, folks will be able to maze through a ship, ice berg, and ship captain.
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28
It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
CBS 58
From an expert: Tips for traveling with seniors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Whether you're taking a trip for a family reunion, a cruise, or long car ride, there are some ways to make sure the vacation is successful with a senior loved one. Milwaukee senior care expert Shawn McComb, with Right at Home, joined CBS 58 Thursday, Aug....
CBS 58
Meet this 8-year-old pup, Khaleesi, available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our Pet of the Week segment on Tuesday, Aug. 23 we're talking to Maren McFarland with the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). McFarland introduced us to Khaleesi, an 8-year-old pup available for adoption now. Plus she tells us all about the WHS' Kids Night Out events.
WISN
Beloved North Division High School principal dies unexpectedly
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's North Division High School is mourning the loss of its principal this week. Keith Carrington, 48, died suddenly Monday from complications following a surgery. "I really anticipated, like, him coming home and me playing nurse at home as opposed to now planning his funeral. It just...
Comments / 0