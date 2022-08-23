ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

WOWT

Man sought for Kearney murder, Omaha robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man wanted for a murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in January 2022. He has no known address. He...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha online & phone crime reporting

The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn South vs Lincoln Southeast. Updated: 8 hours ago. Elkhorn South...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
TECUMSEH, NE
WOWT

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha

The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy. Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances. Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha seniors with dementia receive donated robot pets for therapy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eighty-six-year-old Mona Brethuwer has dementia. Her caretaker says she just moved into House of Hope and having a furry companion to help her adjust to her new lifestyle is just the ticket. Studies have shown that having robotic or lifelike pets can reduce symptoms of anxiety,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Dry this morning, but scattered thunderstorms are likely later today. We should be dry through Noon as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln by 2pm. Scattered storms spread into the metro after 2pm, with the best chances between 4 and 8pm. While I do not expected a washout today, a few heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible in that 4 to 8pm timeframe. Storms should be pushing out of the area after 8pm, clearing by 10pm. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s.
NORFOLK, NE

