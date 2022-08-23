Read full article on original website
WOWT
Concession stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area ended with the total loss of a concession stand. The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and engulfed the building. Waterloo officials say Two Rivers Concessions, which has been a staple of the recreation...
WOWT
Man sought for Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man wanted for a murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in January 2022. He has no known address. He...
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
WOWT
Omaha online & phone crime reporting
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn South vs Lincoln Southeast. Updated: 8 hours ago. Elkhorn South...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
WOWT
Before the Casket: Omaha activists highlight the impacts of gun violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gun violence in America has taken the lives of many. In Omaha, community organizations and activists are doing what they can to curb those senseless deaths and make a difference. “The person that shot my son one time, one bullet to his chest, took him out,”...
WOWT
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
WOWT
Omaha residents get ready for walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
WOWT
Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
WOWT
Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Lincoln man tp 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Jesse...
WOWT
Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy. Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances. Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning storms followed by afternoon clearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and storms with downpours, lightning and small hail are moving through to start the day. There are chances in the forecast through 2pm at the latest but most will be in the early morning hours. Hopefully you can luck out with some beneficial rain.
WOWT
Hundreds come out for 23rd annual Omaha Team Hope Walk to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday was the 23rd annual Omaha Team Hope Walk at Zorinsky Lake Park. Around 250 people walked or jogged to help spread awareness of Huntington’s disease and to raise money for programs. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, more than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease....
WOWT
Astronaut Megan McArthur visits Council Bluffs, returns artifact she brought to space
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - American astronaut Megan McArthur is visiting Council Bluffs this weekend and she’s returning a small artifact that she brought with her to space. Astronauts are allowed to bring a few personal items onboard. Her young son is a big fan of trains, so as...
WOWT
Omaha seniors with dementia receive donated robot pets for therapy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eighty-six-year-old Mona Brethuwer has dementia. Her caretaker says she just moved into House of Hope and having a furry companion to help her adjust to her new lifestyle is just the ticket. Studies have shown that having robotic or lifelike pets can reduce symptoms of anxiety,...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Dry this morning, but scattered thunderstorms are likely later today. We should be dry through Noon as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln by 2pm. Scattered storms spread into the metro after 2pm, with the best chances between 4 and 8pm. While I do not expected a washout today, a few heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible in that 4 to 8pm timeframe. Storms should be pushing out of the area after 8pm, clearing by 10pm. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings spotty storm chances and heat relief
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot Sunday relief is in sight. A cold front moves in from the NW bringing a break from the 90s but also sparking spotty storm chances. A storm or two could be severe with gusty winds and up to 1″ hail. Isolated storms...
