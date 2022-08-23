Cancer hasn’t stopped, nor can we
Relay team members remind all residents of Granville County that during the past two years of virus and life changes, cancer has not stopped appearing in our population. A recent report from Granville-Vance Public Health said cancer is the single leading cause of death in both counties. Adjusting for age, cancer claims about 17 lives per every 10,000 Granville County […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
