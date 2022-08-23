Football Friday Night: Games we are watching for week 2 of high school football

INDIANAPOLIS — It is week two of high school football for central Indiana. We are following 13 games in central Indiana this week.

Carmel at Center Grove

Indian Creek at Greenwood

Ritter at Lutheran

Mt Vernon at Franklin

Lawrence Central at Westfield

Lebanon at Zionsville

North Central at Hamilton Southeastern

Pike at Fishers

Speedway at Scecina

Washington at Shortridge

Ben Davis at Avon

Beech Grove at Cascade

Cathedral at Brownsburg

We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.