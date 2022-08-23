ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Football Friday Night: Games we are watching for week 2 of high school football

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
INDIANAPOLIS — It is week two of high school football for central Indiana. We are following 13 games in central Indiana this week.

  • Carmel at Center Grove
  • Indian Creek at Greenwood
  • Ritter at Lutheran
  • Mt Vernon at Franklin
  • Lawrence Central at Westfield
  • Lebanon at Zionsville
  • North Central at Hamilton Southeastern
  • Pike at Fishers
  • Speedway at Scecina
  • Washington at Shortridge
  • Ben Davis at Avon
  • Beech Grove at Cascade
  • Cathedral at Brownsburg

We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

