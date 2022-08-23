ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

WESH

Man found shot dead in the middle of the road in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police officers are investigating after finding a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of a road early Saturday morning. The 45-year-old black man was found near the 1800 block of NW 21st Court by Ocala police officers responding to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. According to Ocala Police Department, he was dead when officers arrived and located him.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman

A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Two people injured in Ocoee shooting, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police say two people were shot Saturday afternoon as a vehicle drove by them. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday on South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard, according to the Ocoee Police Department. The vehicle where the shots came from is being described as...
OCOEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WCJB

MCSO investigates homicide in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on Northeast 134th Place in Citra. Deputies found one person dead at the home.
CITRA, FL
villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children

A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
OXFORD, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing neighbor at Leesburg RV park

A 63-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his neighbor in 2020 at the HolidayRV Village in Leesburg. Scott C. Rudolph was sentenced Thursday by Judge Heidi Davis after hearing a statement from the victim’s daughter. Rudolph must serve a mandatory 25 years before he would be able to apply for parole. He was given credit for 671 days in the Lake County Jail.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Bodycam video shows man shot, killed by Orange County deputy

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released video ofa deputy fatally shooting an armed man. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The video shows paramedics attempting to help a man on the ground. Another man, who paced...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield

A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search

A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Crime Gun & Drugs Taken During Orlando Traffic Stop

The Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit has sure been keeping busy with increased crime and drugs around downtown. OPD celebrated Parramore Bike Unit Sgt. Catanzaro recovering the crime gun and drugs pictured below during a recent Orlando traffic stop:. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly. “Great team...
ORLANDO, FL

