Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Related
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside Marion County home
CITRA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home near Citra on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the home off North East 134th Place after getting a report of an assault. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
click orlando
Man found dead in Ocala roadway; 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The death of a man who was located Saturday morning lying in a residential Ocala roadway with multiple gunshot wounds is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. in the area of the...
WESH
Man found shot dead in the middle of the road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police officers are investigating after finding a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of a road early Saturday morning. The 45-year-old black man was found near the 1800 block of NW 21st Court by Ocala police officers responding to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. According to Ocala Police Department, he was dead when officers arrived and located him.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
A 45-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Northwest Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 5:15 in the morning Ocala Police responded to a call about a shooting on NW 21st Ct. in the Happiness Homes neighborhood. That’s where a 45-year-old black man whose family members identify as Willie Douglas was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they received a...
WESH
Two people injured in Ocoee shooting, police say
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police say two people were shot Saturday afternoon as a vehicle drove by them. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday on South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard, according to the Ocoee Police Department. The vehicle where the shots came from is being described as...
WESH
Port Orange man arrested for trying to buy another child, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A registered sex offender, on probation for trying to buy a child for $200,000 in 2018, is back behind bars, accused of trying to buy another child. Eighty-five-year-old Hellmuth Kolb of Port Orange was arrested Thursday after the incident at a local Winn-Dixie store. Lauren...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
click orlando
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
WCJB
MCSO investigates homicide in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on Northeast 134th Place in Citra. Deputies found one person dead at the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children
A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing neighbor at Leesburg RV park
A 63-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his neighbor in 2020 at the HolidayRV Village in Leesburg. Scott C. Rudolph was sentenced Thursday by Judge Heidi Davis after hearing a statement from the victim’s daughter. Rudolph must serve a mandatory 25 years before he would be able to apply for parole. He was given credit for 671 days in the Lake County Jail.
WESH
Bodycam video shows man shot, killed by Orange County deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released video ofa deputy fatally shooting an armed man. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The video shows paramedics attempting to help a man on the ground. Another man, who paced...
click orlando
Video shows Orange County deputy shoot, kill man carrying gun at hotel near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows the moments leading up to a man being fatally shot by a deputy earlier this month. The sheriff’s office responded to 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail after receiving reports of a...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield
A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff’s detectives apprehend felons during warrant search
A pair of felons ran afoul of law enforcement again Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Joseph Singh II, 42, and Michael Guinan Jr., 35, were both apprehended by CCSO detectives Friday when the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 N. Charles Terrace in Hernando, stated the release, issued in the late evenings hours Friday, Aug. 26. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the execution of the narcotics search warrant.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ballistics aided local investigators leading up to woman's arrest for detention deputy's murder
Ballistics helped Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives link an Ocala woman to the alleged shooting death of an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy in a Beverly Hills subdivision. Authorities allege the spent bullet casing found by the body of 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was fired from a...
westorlandonews.com
Crime Gun & Drugs Taken During Orlando Traffic Stop
The Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit has sure been keeping busy with increased crime and drugs around downtown. OPD celebrated Parramore Bike Unit Sgt. Catanzaro recovering the crime gun and drugs pictured below during a recent Orlando traffic stop:. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly. “Great team...
Comments / 1