Loudoun County, VA

theriver953.com

VFW scam in Page County

The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Paranormal Cirque Coming to the Clarksburg Outlets

Paranormal Cirque is coming to the Clarksburg Premium Outlets (22705 Clarksburg Rd) from September 8-18th. Paranormal Cirque previously ran at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg this past spring. According to the event’s website, Paranormal Cirque is “a crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream .….. and when we had nightmares and fantasies. Scare, encompass, amuse and surprise are the ingredients for a mixture of emotions impossible to forget. This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other.” Tickets can be purchased at www.paranormalcirque.com Note: No-one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the show. Guests aged 13 – 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
CLARKSBURG, MD
fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: Luxurious property on the Ni River

Refined, remarkable and offering a multigenerational set-up like few others, this luxurious Spotsylvania County offering is stunning here in 2022!. This custom-build was finalized in 2017 and spans 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms and 5700+ finished square feet. It follows Simply Homes’ Bella floor plan, with several customizations and enhancements.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WTGS

Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Virginia trail, police say

HERNDON, Va. (WJLA) — Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a commercial parking lot in Rockville yesterday morning, August 27, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen from a lot in the 12200 block of Rockville Pike at 8:45 AM Saturday. Items were also reported stolen from at least one other vehicle in the same parking lot.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theriver953.com

FCSO seeks help for missing person

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing person. Amanda Michelle Carver, 26, was last seen in the Stephens City area on Thursday around 4 pm. Amanda has blonde hair and blue eyes with a tattoo of birds on her collarbone...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
WHSV

New affordable housing complex preparing to open in Luray

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A new affordable housing complex will soon be open in Luray. On Friday morning, an open house was held for Luray Meadows, a 52-unit apartment community with rent costs averaging 40% less than the average achievable market rate in the area. The complex across from the...
LURAY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville Town Square

Rockville City police responded to a report of a simple assault at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square yesterday morning. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the unit block of Maryland Avenue at 5:39 AM Thursday. In Maryland, a simple assault charge covers any unwanted physical contact with a victim.
ROCKVILLE, MD
aminerdetail.com

Another Frederick County Sheriff Whistleblower Comes Forward

A third whistleblower within the Frederick County Sheriff Office has come forward to reveal the dirty little secrets of the department. Similar to the lawsuit filed by Sergeant Amanda Ensor, claims of hostile work environment, nepotism, lack of training, and harassment have been levied against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 people stabbed in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

