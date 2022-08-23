ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Coffee prices are on the rise for local cafes

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmhPG_0hSH2lQ500

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you drink coffee, this will hurt. The cost of coffee beans has jumped nearly 44% along with the supplies.

Eyewitness News Reporter Julie Dunphy stopped by local coffee shops to see how they’ve been affected.

Local coffee shops are doing everything they can to keep prices down. Across the United States, it’s now more than 4 dollars for a regular coffee, 9% higher than this time last year, and just like everything else, it’s on the rise.

Brace for yet another USPS price hike

At Abide Coffeehouse in Wilkes-Barre, Lafe Isaacson hasn’t hiked prices for customers, despite vendors increasing their prices.

“So just milk alone which goes into every single drink we make has gone up over a dollar in the past year, and in the past 5-6 months alone it’s gone up about 60 cents,” said Isaacson, the owner of Abide Coffeehouse.

Coffee is also about to get more expensive. An unusual drought and cold snap have damaged crops in Brazil.

“There’s been so much climate issues all over the place,” Isaacson stated. “One storm can come through and just ruin their entire crop and then they don’t have anything to sell.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRvKq_0hSH2lQ500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8eSo_0hSH2lQ500

While the coffee beans Isaacson purchases haven’t gone up in price just yet, everything else has.

“But it’s getting to the point where now every month the number that we’re profiting is getting smaller and smaller and we have to consider an increase of some sort,” Isaacson explains.

Around the corner at pour coffee house, prices have already gone up.

“About a couple months ago we did have to increase our pricing a little bit, just a couple cents like 10, 20 cents because our supplies have gone up in price as well,” said Katie Nelson, an employee at Pour Coffee House.

For both cafes, college students are one of their biggest customers. One student is all about her caffeine.

“We have a lot of coffee in our house. How many cups a day? Probably like three,” student Rebekah Lane said.

But if faced with higher costs, she might consider cutting back.

“I’m a college student so I don’t have a lot of money, so abide not raising their prices is really helpful for me because I can still come here to do my work, get my coffee, and not be worried about spending too much,” Lane explained.

If you want to keep the cost of your cup of joe cheap, you’ll have to order it without all the extras.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

West End Food Pantry gives to the community

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local food pantry in the Poconos teamed up with the west end fair association to fight hunger. Firing up the grill to serve those hungry at the west end fair, and those facing food insecurity throughout the community. The West End food pantry has been a resource in the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Study shows disconnect between cannabis use and DUI

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While the debate to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Pennsylvania continues, another debate of sorts has surfaced. That debate centers on the use of cannabis and its connection to driving safety. A recent study is a real eye-opener when it comes to cannabis consumption and driving under the influence. It has […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How safe is PA compared to others fighting COVID-19?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — States have been tasked with keeping their populations safe all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but not all states took the same measures during the past two and a half years. That very fact bears out in a new study. It reveals Pennsylvania ranks well in one particular area and not so […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Wilkes-barre, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
WBRE

‘Unity in the Community’ event brings people of Poconos together

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming together as one, that’s the theme of an event taking place in the Poconos. The “Sistahship Network” planned the day-long unity in the community celebration at Dansbury Park. More than 20 vendors and non-profits participated in the event, setting up tents and selling handmade goods. An organizer behind […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Shapiro sues leasing company for rent-to-own scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Thursday against Progressive Leasing for allegedly violating a state disclosure law. Shapiro is suing the leasing company for a rent-to-own scheme he says was targeting low-income Pennsylvanians. “This company used deceptive practices to take advantage of low-income Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Consumers deserve to have […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shops#Coffee Beans#Coffee House#Cafes#Coffeehouse#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business
WBRE

This Week in Pennsylvania: Liz Wagenseller

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor. Get daily news, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

GOP on Texas busing migrants to New York: ‘Welcome to the party’

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (Border Report) – New York, welcome to the party. Those were the words of members of a visiting Republican delegation in response to New York City officials’ objections regarding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending busloads of unauthorized migrants to the Empire State. Texas has sent at least 1,500 migrants to the Big […]
TEXAS STATE
WBRE

Steve-O bringing ‘The Bucket List Tour’ to F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Jackass star and stand-up comedian Steve-O is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center this year for “The Bucket List Tour.” The F.M. Kirby Center announced that Steve-O is coming to Wilkes-Barre on December 2, 2022. Representatives said that this event is for adult audiences only, there will be graphic footage including […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBRE

Cook Political Report shifts Pennsylvania Senate race to ‘lean Democrat’

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report is changing its rating of Pennsylvania’s Senate race from a “toss up” to “lean Democrat” fewer than three months before the November midterms. The development comes against the backdrop of the social media campaign that Democratic candidate John Fetterman has waged against opponent Mehmet Oz (R) that has sought to […]
WBRE

Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Perry County

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The November election is just a few months away, and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stopped in Perry County on Saturday, Aug. 27. It was one of several stops he made in rural communities. Shapiro was talking […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA Governor Race: Shapiro leads Mastriano in new poll

(WHTM) — Democrat Josh Shapiro currently holds an advantage over Republican Doug Mastriano in the race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf, according to a recently published Franklin & Marshall poll. According to the poll, Shapiro leads Mastriano 44% to 33%. He also has received a larger share of support from Democrats (76%) compared to Mastriano’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy